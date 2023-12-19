Rumours Link Maple Leafs to 3 Middle-Six Forwards

Sportsnet’s Luke Fox has reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs may be interested in a few bigger-named forwards ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, 2024. Fox covers the Maple Leafs daily and has said in a recent article that the club could be looking at the Montreal Canadiens’ Sean Monahan, the Seattle Kraken’s Alexander Wennberg, and the Anaheim Ducks’ Adam Henrique. All three are on expiring contracts with teams that will likely find themselves out of a playoff spot based on play early this season.

It was also reported on the most recent episode of 32 Thoughts with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek that the Maple Leafs are looking around at other areas of need. Friedman had this to say: “I think they know exactly what it would take to get [Chris] Tanev if they wanted to. But they are also sitting there, saying, ‘What else do we need? What other assets do we have out there?’ They aren’t interested in trading their two young Team Canada forwards, Cowan or Minten. So if they want to do things, what other assets are they looking at out here?” He later goes on to say, “Toronto might be looking at multiple kinds of things to kinda fix themselves up or strengthen themselves.”

This supports Fox’s report in his blog about the Maple Leafs potentially being interested in forwards, and then he provided a few names that he felt the club would have on their watch list. With that, let’s look at Monahan, Wennberg, and Henrique and discuss why they could be a fit for Toronto.

Sean Monahan

Monahan and the Maple Leafs’ general manager (GM) Brad Treliving are familiar with each other from their time with the Calgary Flames, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Treliving wanted to reacquire him. However, there are two issues. First, the cost of the player. Secondly, he plays for the rival Canadiens. Which makes this deal quite unlikely but possible. Monahan has had two hip surgeries in his career but has looked to come back healthy and ready to play, which will make him a valuable rental at the deadline. So far this season, he has nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points in 30 games.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

It is worth noting that he carries a cap hit of $1.98 million, which the Maple Leafs could absorb, but it is more likely that they will try to have another team retain up to 50 percent of the cap hit to bring it down to $990,000. The asking price from the Canadiens will probably be higher based on the two teams being rivals. Regardless, they will be seeking some draft capital, or maybe even a player who is NHL-ready, to help them. The Maple Leafs don’t have a lot to offer, but if he is on their watch list for trade targets, both sides will make a trade work. I feel a player of Bobby McMann’s calibre plus a few picks would be enough to pull Monahan from the Canadiens’ organization. He would fit into the top nine, and since he can play all three forward positions, he would give the team versatility outside of Calle Jarnkrok.

Mock Trade

Toronto Maple Leafs receive: Monahan (50 percent retained)

Montreal Canadiens receive: McMann, 2024 3rd-round pick (NYI) & 2025 5th-round pick (CHI)

Alexander Wennberg

Wennberg has been a name that I have liked as an option for the Maple Leafs for years. Unfortunately, it hasn’t happened yet and most likely won’t. Although he is probably the easiest to trade for based on trade value, he just doesn’t seem like a Treliving-style player. So far this season, he has four goals and eight assists for 12 points for the Kraken and seems to be falling out of favour with them. Wennberg averages between 35 and 50 points per season, but his slow start has hindered his trade value. He also has a modified no-trade clause that includes a 10-team no-trade list, which could include Toronto. If it doesn’t, he could find a home on the third line with Jarnkrok and Nick Robertson as another scoring line. But this would also mean that Max Domi would shuffle down to the fourth line, which doesn’t seem likely.

It could be a challenge for the Maple Leafs to fit Wennberg onto their roster as he only plays as a center. Furthermore, his contract has a cap hit of $4.5 million, which is quite high. In case a trade is made, the Kraken would need to retain some of Wennberg’s salary, and a third-party broker such as the San Jose Sharks may need to be involved since the Kraken are also close to the salary cap limit. The Maple Leafs may be able to get them to retain up to 25 percent of the initial cap hit, but with former Leaf Ron Francis at the helm, it seems doubtful. If Toronto works out a trade for Wennberg, a deal centred around Pontus Holmberg would seem fitting. Essentially, replace a low-end NHL center with one that can play in the top nine. The only real difference is that Holmberg has better defensive tendencies than Wennberg does, but he is a proven scorer who could help down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Mock Trade

Toronto Maple Leafs receive: Wennberg (25 percent retained)

San Jose Sharks receive: 50 percent of Wennberg’s cap hit & 2025 5th-round pick (CHI)

Seattle Kraken receive: Pontus Holmberg, 2024 3rd-round pick (NYI) & 2024 7th-round pick (OTT)

Adam Henrique

Henrique is the player with the best odds of landing in Toronto among the three players listed in Fox’s blog. He possesses the qualities that the Maple Leafs are looking for as they prepare for the playoffs. He is a strong and sizable player who can be utilized in any situation due to his two-way skills. Additionally, he has prior playoff experience with the New Jersey Devils, where he reached the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Los Angeles Kings. This season, he has contributed nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in 29 games with the Ducks. The 33-year-old also has a 51% face-off percentage, which would be beneficial for the Maple Leafs in the postseason. Henrique is versatile and can play on the left side or down the middle, making him a valuable asset to any team, especially during the playoffs.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As much as Henrique is a near-perfect fit for the Maple Leafs forward group, his cap hit is the highest on the list, at $5.85 million. To make this deal work, the Maple Leafs would need to pay the Ducks to retain 50 percent of that $5.85 million and then use a third-party broker to retain 50 percent as well. That would bring his cap hit down to $1.46 million, which makes his contract easier to trade for both clubs. With that, though, the asking price is going to be higher. Again, McMann is a name that could generate some interest and won’t be a huge loss if the Maple Leafs need to move him. Also, a prospect like Dmitry Ovchinnikov could be of interest to the Ducks. He is only 21 years old and most likely won’t have the chance to become an everyday NHLer with Toronto. Just like all the other trades, picks will be involved, but due to the higher retention, this trade could see a higher number of picks swapped.

Mock Trade

Toronto Maple Leafs receive: Henrique (50 percent retained)

San Jose Sharks receive: 50 percent of Henrique cap hit & 2025 5th-round pick (CHI)

Anaheim Ducks receive: Bobby McMann, Dmitry Ovchinnikov, 2024 3rd-round pick (NYI) & 2024 5th-round pick (VAN)

As per the reports, the Maple Leafs are looking for ways to improve their team. Which makes sense, especially with how they have been playing over the last month. They have battled to keep games within reach or to at least secure a point in overtime. This team seems to be clicking and finding ways to get points and wins. Now it is on the management group to reward them and add pieces to make their team better. While all of these three forwards would help them, Henrique has to be the top target. He would be this year’s addition, similar to Ryan O’Reilly was last season. It gives the players a boost of confidence when the front office acquires helpful pieces at the deadline to give them a better chance to fight for the Stanley Cup, which is what the team and the fan base would love to have happen.