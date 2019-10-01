BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres set their 23-player regular-season roster by demoting forward Victor Olofsson and defenceman Henri Jokiharju to the minors.

Though the two rookies were sent down to Rochester on Tuesday, both are expected to be back on the Sabres’ roster Thursday, when Buffalo opens the season at Pittsburgh. The demotions were part of a series of moves the team made in order to be under the NHL’s $81.5 million salary cap.

Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

Buffalo placed defencemen Zach Bogosian, Brandon Montour and Matt Hunwick and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on injured reserve. Bogosian is out indefinitely while recovering from hip surgery, while Montour is out with a hand injury.

Hunwick is expected to miss the entire season with neck injury.

The Sabres also promoted forward Curtis Lazar and defenceman Jean-Sebastien Dea and Lawrence Pilut.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

John Wawrow, The Associated Press