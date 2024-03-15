Sabres News & Rumors: Luukkonen, Benson & Playoff Possibilities

The Buffalo Sabres put up another convincing 4-0 victory last night. This one was against the New York Islanders. Once again, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s stellar goaltending was the key to the win. He was also backed by goals from Victor Olofsson, Dylan Cozens, and Zach Benson. It was the Sabres’ third straight win.

Related: Islanders & Sabres Highlight Importance of Speed at the Blue Line

Buffalo did what they had to do in taking advantage of the Islanders’ recent struggles on offense and the challenges of their lengthy road trip. They capitalized on their chances and outplayed their New York state rivals throughout the game.

Item One: Three Reasons the Sabres Won the Game

There were three reasons the Sabres won last night’s game. First, as noted, they got strong goaltending from Luukkonen, who made 21 saves to earn his fifth shutout of the season. He’s turning into the Sabres’ MVP. With his consistent play, he provides stability for the Sabres’ defense and denies scoring opportunities by the opposition. On Thursday night, it was the Islanders. He’s been, by and large, rock solid in the crease. His play is allowing the Sabres to control the game.

Second, the Sabres had the offensive surge they needed to carry them to the win. They capitalized on their scoring chances, particularly during a strong second period where they scored three goals in just over five minutes. The goals came on rebounds and defensive lapses by the Islanders.

Related: 2 Candidates for the Sabres’ Captaincy

Third, the Sabres showed defensive resilience. It wasn’t as if the Islanders didn’t have scoring chances. Instead, the Sabres’ defensive efforts, combined with Luukkonen’s goaltending, kept them off the scoreboard. Buffalo limited the high-quality chances and effectively cleared the front of the net to preserve their shutout victory.

Item Two: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Is Becoming a Shutout Specialist

Luukkonen is on a remarkable run. Since the All-Star Break, he’s put up an impressive record of 10-4-1 in 15 starts. He’s been both consistent and reliable between the pipes. His growth this season has been impressive. And, it’s likely not a fluke. He’s proficient in keeping out shots because he’s focused, agile, and technically skilled. Sabres fans should look for Luukkonen one day soon to cement his reputation as one of the best goalies in the NHL. He’s shown that kind of ability.

Ukko Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With the win, Luukkonen’s impressive season (and specifically his shutout total) is growing. He now has jumped his season total to a career-high 22 wins. He’s also put up a commendable 2.38 goals-against average and a solid .915 save percentage. He’s establishing himself as the Sabres’ reliable last line of defense. It’s growing easier for his young team to trust that he will keep them in the game. Goalie play might have been the Sabres’ missing link this season. Now, they seem to have found it.

Item Three: Rookie Sensation Zach Benson Shines

Zach Benson was the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He’s wasting no time making his mark in the NHL. In Thursday’s game against the Islanders, the 18-year-old rookie put up a perfect shooting percentage by scoring two goals on his only two shots on the net. His ability to capitalize on scoring chances was a key to the Sabres win. That he’s so young and already successful bodes well for this team.

Related: 7 Cool Things About the Buffalo Sabres French Connection

Benson’s recent performance has been impressive. He now has put up back-to-back multi-point games and has scored three goals and registered five points in those two games. Benson’s on-ice impact is beginning to grow. Even as a teenager, he led all Buffalo forwards in time on ice at even strength. That shows just the kind of confidence Sabres’ head coach Don Granato has in his ability.

Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Thus far on the season, Benson has put up nine goals and 23 points in 56 games. It would seem as if he’s only scratching the surface of his potential. He could emerge as a significant force in Buffalo for years to come.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

The Sabres have a busy schedule ahead as they prepare to play several key opponents over their next five games – all on the road. First, they’ll take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Following that game, they’ll travel to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Kraken on Monday. They then have a quick back-to-back turnaround about an hour up the highway against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. On Thursday, they face the red-hot Edmonton Oilers and then have a couple of days off before a game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, March 24.

The road trip will be a challenge, with tough matchups looming. Yet, the Sabres might be clawing their way back into the postseason an inch at a time. Scoring some wins in this upcoming road trip will be crucial if they want to pull themselves into a postseason bid.

Or, is that even possible at this point in the season?