Sabres Sign Rasmus Dahlin to Massive 8-Year Contract Extension

For much of the offseason, there was a lot of talk about a potential Rasmus Dahlin contract extension with the Buffalo Sabres. Now, with the regular season just about here, it has come to fruition. The Sabres have signed the superstar defenseman to an eight-year, $88 million deal that will kick in during the 2024-25 season.

This move ensures that Dahlin will continue to be the Sabres’ number-one defenseman and a major part of their core for nearly a decade.

Dahlin’s Breakout 2022-23 Season

This massive contract extension comes after Dahlin’s 2022-23 breakout season. Although Dahlin’s play improved as his career rolled on, he finally took that big step to superstardom last season. In 78 games, he set new career highs in goals (15), assists (58), and points (73). Due to his spectacular play, the 23-year-old defenseman finished eighth in the Norris Trophy competition. He should continue to receive consideration for the award moving forward.

Dahlin has been the Sabres’ best defenseman for multiple seasons, but he finally took his offensive game to another level in 2023-24. Sometimes, it can take top defenseman prospects a little more time to hit their full potential, and Dahlin certainly appears to have last season – hence his big payday.

Dahlin’s Long-Term Role With the Sabres

Dahlin is the Sabres’ number-one defenseman, and this contract ensures that he will be for a very long time. When noting that he is still just 23 years old, he will remain in his prime throughout it. Due to this, there is no reason to believe that his role with the team will be lessened at any point during this contract.

Dahlin should be on the club’s top pairing for the entirety of this contract, perhaps teaming up with fellow Sabres first-overall pick Owen Power. With that, Dahlin will continue to be a massive part of the Sabres’ special team units. His offensive dominance has allowed him to become a huge part of their power play, while his steady defensive play and physicality make him a valuable asset to their penalty kill.

Lastly, Dahlin could certainly be in line to be the Sabres’ next captain once Kyle Okposo is no longer playing for the team.

Contract Is Win for Both Player & Team

At the end of the deal, this contract has the potential to be a real win for both the player and the team. Dahlin has gained long-term job security and will be getting a massive raise from his current $6 million cap hit starting in 2024-25. With that, he has cemented himself as a long-term part of their core and will be a huge part of their roster when they inevitably rise into a playoff team.

Meanwhile, the Sabres have ensured that they will not be losing their top player any time soon. This is certainly a huge win for the Sabres, as they lost many of their top players during their long rebuild, with Jack Eichel being the most notable. Yet, they now will not need to worry about that possibility with Dahlin, much to the excitement of both the club and their fans.

Overall, it is hard not to love this move for the Sabres. Although the $11 million cap hit is certainly not small, Dahlin is a number-one defenseman, and the salary cap is expected to rise. Thus, this is a deal that could get even better as it ages.