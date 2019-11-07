OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Jonathan Davidsson from their American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville, Ont.

The 21-year-old Swedish forward is expected to make his NHL debut Thursday night against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

Jonathan Davidsson, Djurgårdens IF, SHL. Ottawa Senators Prospect (Kenta Jönsson / BILDBYRÅN / Cop 210)

Davidsson was acquired in February as part of the deal that sent Matt Duchene to the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has one goal and two assists in eight games with Belleville this season, his first campaign in North America.

The Senators also announced centre Colin White has been assigned to Belleville for a conditioning stint. He has been out since late last month with a hip injury.

The Senators say White will practise with Belleville on Thursday and play an AHL game on Friday in Syracuse, N.Y.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.

The Canadian Press