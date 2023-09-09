Senators’ Jake Sanderson Vows to Win! [Video]

The Ottawa Senators’ new long-term signee Jake Sanderson is committed to winning with the club. The young Senators defenseman recently spoke about his new eight-year contract extension with the team; and, in doing so, he solidified his commitment to the organization. His new contract extension is for eight years and $64.4 million.

In the discussion that’s shown in the video below, he opens up about the special bond that persuaded him to join forces with teammates like Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, and Thomas Chabot. It’s a young group. Tkachuk was named the Senators’ captain in 2021 and the age of 22 years. Together, these teammates will work together on their team’s long-term journey toward success.

Sanderson Shares His Excitement to Have Signed

The video shows just how excited the young Sanderson was about his extension. In reflecting on the moment he signed the deal, he shared how he had been eagerly anticipating a phone call from his agent. He was excited when it came. As well, he then wanted to share the news with his father. But, his dad was fishing and didn’t have cell service.

Once he finally spoke with his parents, he immediately shared the exciting news and felt another rush of excitement. (He uses the word exciting over and over.) The young Sanderson noted how he greatly values his family’s support and appreciates that they enjoy visiting him in Ottawa, which is easy to get to from Calgary.

A Key Factor for Sanderson Was the Team’s Core Group

One of the key factors that influenced Sanderson’s decision to commit long-term to the Senators was the dedication he witnessed in the core group of players. He noted that the core group of guys have shown commitment to the city and the team by signing here long-term.

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I want to be a part of that longevity,” Sanderson shared. “You can see the chemistry in the locker room, and it’s something that’s going to be here for a while. I truly believe that we’re going to win within the next couple of years, and I want to be here for it. Winning the Stanley Cup is the ultimate goal when you play hockey, and that group is already poised for it.”

Sanderson’s Decision Shows His Desire to Join the Journey

Sanderson’s decision not only reflects his faith in the team’s potential but also his desire to contribute to their journey toward lifting the coveted Stanley Cup. With his commitment to the Senators and the sense of camaraderie within the locker room, the future looks promising for Ottawa’s hockey fans.

As Sanderson now embarks on this exciting new chapter in his career, Senators fans can look forward to seeing him give his best on the ice and do it for a long time. He’s excited to play a key role in the team’s quest for a championship.