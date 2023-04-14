3 Takeaways From Senators’ 4-3 Overtime Loss Versus Sabres

The Ottawa Senators concluded their season with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres, capping off a campaign that saw them finish sixth in the Atlantic Division with a record of 39-35-8.

Explore everything hockey with THW’s Hockeypedia pages.

Despite missing out on the playoffs by six points, the Senators can take some solace in the fact that they finished with a winning record and saw some promising performances from their young core. Tim Stützle, Claude Giroux, and Dylan Gambrell all found the back of the net versus the Sabres, but it was a forgettable night for rookie netminder Mads Søgaard. Here are three takeaways from the Senators’ season-ending defeat.

Senators’ Netminder Mads Søgaard Struggles in Season Finale

In what was his final start of the season, Søgaard struggled to find his footing against the Sabres. The Danish goaltender lacked the composure that earned him recognition earlier in the season, allowing four goals on 36 shots for a .889 save percentage (SV%), the same as his season average.

Mads Sogaard, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite some impressive performances earlier in the year, Søgaard’s final outing highlighted the fact that he still has plenty to learn before he is ready to be a consistent starter for the Senators.

In February, he was named Rookie of the Month after posting a 4-0-1 record with a .922 SV%, stopping 141 of the 153 shots he faced. He stepped up in the absence of veteran Anton Forsberg, but inconsistency and inexperience have since plagued the young Dane. He allowed a pair of soft goals against Buffalo, headlined by Victor Olofsson’s second period tap-in.

Vic gets his 27th of the season! #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/AY9xwD0a7M — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 14, 2023

While the 22-year-old’s struggles in the season finale don’t overshadow the promise he has shown throughout the year, they serve as a reminder that he still needs more seasoning before he can become a reliable starting goaltender in the NHL.

If Søgaard continues to work on his game, there is no doubt that the Senators have a talented young netminder on their hands. They just need to take their time with him.

Senators’ Claude Giroux Finishes Season on Positive Note

Giroux finished his first season with the Senators on a positive note, scoring against the Sabres. The goal was his 35th of his season (a personal best haul) and gave him a total of 79 points on the year, placing him third on the team in scoring behind Stützle and Brady Tkachuk.

Make that three 35 goal scorers for the #Sens this season! 🚨#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/dnSKCFswWN — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 14, 2023

Giroux joined the Senators in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, signing a three-year deal worth $6.5 million annually. The Canadian is seen as a key veteran presence on the team, with his experience and leadership qualities playing an invaluable role in the development of Ottawa’s young core.

Related: Senators’ North Dakota Pipeline Missed with Tychonick

Latest News & Highlights

Giroux – at 35 years old – is a different player from who he was in his prime, but his experience and work ethic continue to make him a valuable contributor to the team. He also constructed a potent relationship with Stützle, which bodes well for the back half of his contract.

While the Senators missed out on the playoffs this year, Giroux’s presence on the roster should help the team continue to build towards future success. With one season under his belt in Ottawa, he will look to continue making a positive impact both on and off the ice in the seasons to come.

Senators Take Positives From Failed Playoff Fight

Despite the disappointing result in their final game, the Senators remained upbeat as the season drew to a close. They take solace in the fact that they played meaningful hockey down the stretch and the experience gained by their young core should prove valuable moving forward.

“What’s the most valuable lesson is that you can’t get too high or too low,” said captain Tkachuk when asked to reflect on the season. “No matter how it was yesterday; it’s always a new day and let’s get back to work and get back to our game.”

Added leading-scorer Stützle, “Everybody before the season said we want to play meaningful games until the end of the year, I think that’s what we did. We played really hard every night.”

Tim Stützle, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

D.J. Smith also praised his squad for their progress this season, highlighting the fact that the Senators continued to fight for points even after they were eliminated from playoff contention.

“It speaks volumes of the group that, from the moment we were eliminated we got five of six points, we didn’t just lay down,” explained Ottawa’s head coach. “Obviously, you’d like to finish the year on a win, but I’m happy with the effort the guys gave.”

What Next for the Ottawa Senators?

While the Senators can take pride in the progress made by their young team, there is still much work to be done in the offseason. With only a fourth, fifth, and three seventh-round picks in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, they will need to make the most of their limited opportunities to add to their roster.

Additionally, the Senators will need to negotiate with restricted free agents Alex DeBrincat and Shane Pinto in the coming months, a process that will require careful planning and savvy negotiation. Overall, their future remains bright, but the team will need to stay focused and make smart decisions in the offseason to continue their progress.