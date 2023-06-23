Sharks Free-Agent Targets: Connor Clifton & Carson Soucy

NHL free agency begins in just over one week, and the San Jose Sharks will have a wide range of moves to consider. With gradually increasing cap space and a clearer picture of where their rebuild might go, they can begin to add specific player types that will bolster their team in the coming seasons. And arguably the most important is a top-tier defenseman who can anchor a struggling unit. There are a handful of intriguing free agents available, including two that could particularly fit in San Jose: Connor Clifton of the Boston Bruins and Carson Soucy of the Seattle Kraken. The signing of either blueliner could prove to be mutually beneficial, setting forth long-term positive results for both the players in question and a franchise looking to prepare for its next era of consistent success.

Sharks’ Defense Needs An Upgrade

It’s pretty clear that the Sharks didn’t have a good defense in the 2022-23 season. They allowed the third-most goals in the NHL while also posting the league’s worst save percentage. And while the quality of their goaltending wasn’t ideal, it’s not at all fair to put the blame for these problems on the netminders.

Time and time again, San Jose’s defensemen left their goalies hanging out to dry, stuck in bad positions with practically no chance of stopping point-blank shots. These mistakes were the perfect storm of inexperience, a lack of attention to detail, and simply being outmatched athletically. The Sharks’ constant blown leads and late-period breakdowns became an unfortunate hallmark of the season. That the team’s best defenseman was far more capable as an offensive player didn’t help.

Connor Clifton, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The defense unquestionably needs an overhaul — possibly over the course of multiple seasons — and could use a strong defender to help streamline that process. And while some internal help is present, looking for an established player from outside the organization might need to be part of the solution.

Clifton and Soucy Fill Team Need

Both Clifton and Soucy fit the mold that the Sharks are looking for in their next top-tier defenseman. Each is currently under 30 years old and neither posts eye-popping offensive numbers, but both have proven to be smart, steady defenders. And even without contributing massive amounts of points, both players made a positive impact on both sides of the ice — Clifton’s plus/minus last season was plus-20 while Soucy’s was plus-18. In fact, both have multiple seasons with a plus/minus in the positive double digits. Furthermore, both have experience playing on the penalty kill, the one defensive area in which the Sharks excelled in 2022-23. Bringing in either of these defenders would only strengthen that unit even more.

Clifton and Soucy are both high-impact, defensive-minded defensemen capable of playing shorthanded, and should command contracts that fit San Jose’s price range. It seems natural for the Sharks to explore the interest that either one might have in becoming a central part of their rebuild.

Sharks Have A Strong Pitch For Either Defenseman

Although the Sharks have struggled in the last few seasons and may continue to do so in the near future, they still have a clear selling point for free agents such as Soucy and Clifton: the opportunity to be a central figure in a return to contention.

Carson Soucy, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

By joining San Jose, either of those players would likely become one of the Sharks’ best defenders immediately, and could become a leader on a team full of exciting young players. They could even have a central role in a complete turnaround. If the Sharks can outline a clear plan to revitalize the franchise’s winning ways within a couple of years, the prospect of a starring job may be hard to resist. With this timeline in mind, the front office may even be willing to offer a longer contract than other teams would.

Either player’s interest in doing business with the Sharks is obviously a crucial factor. They may prefer to go elsewhere or remain on familiar ground. But San Jose should at least make a run at them. They have reason to do so and legitimate arguments for why the pairing would be symbiotic. If either potential agreement came to fruition, it could pave the way for a bright future for Clifton or Soucy’s career, the Sharks’ defense, and the franchise as a whole.