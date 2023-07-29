Sharks Should Finally Give Anthony Duclair a Long-Term Home

The San Jose Sharks traded for Anthony Duclair in one of Mike Grier’s many moves over the summer. While Duclair has become a journeyman around the NHL, it isn’t due to a lack of talent. Over the past few seasons, he’s proven that he’s a legitimate middle-six winger who can succeed in the right situation. With players such as Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl down the middle, it’s difficult to see San Jose not being an ideal fit for a player like Duclair. The only caveat to these plans would be that he only has a single year remaining on his contract. With the Sharks likely to be near the bottom of the standings again, they may look to flip him near the trade deadline. That may be the wrong call though, as it may be wise to finally give Duclair a home and make him a regular in San Jose for the foreseeable future.

What Duclair Brings on the Ice

Duclair was brought in at a fairly cheap price, with Steven Lorentz and a fifth-round pick. As a player who missed a majority of the 2022-23 season with an Achilles injury but was able to become a major contributor to a run to the Stanley Cup Final, Duclair is a bargain at that price. Between Duclair, Filip Zadina, and Fabian Zetterlund, they’ve certainly addressed their secondary scoring, but it’s possible Duclair spends time in the top six as well. His speed and scoring touch could be beneficial alongside the aforementioned centers and a skilled wing such as William Eklund or Alexander Barabanov.

There have been some concerns about Duclair in the past, though; former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella heavily criticized him when he was a member of that organization. The famous quote from that press conference was Tortorella stating, “I don’t think he knows how to play” before discussing Duclair’s skill but apparent lack of willingness to listen. Of course, this was over four years ago now, and players do change over time.

Anthony Duclair with the Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since then, Duclair has had a successful stint with both the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers while also being named an NHL All-Star during the 2019-20 season, less than a calendar year removed from Tortorella’s comments. It seems as if Duclair has learned from his time traveling around the league and as a result, he’s a well-traveled veteran at the young age of 27. While the Sharks have a strong veteran presence, having a player who has experienced the ups and downs of the league and most recently a high level of success, will certainly benefit any team.

Duclair’s Contributions Off the Ice

Off the ice, Duclair is a player who can help grow the game in a non-traditional market, which is phenomenal for San Jose. The Anthony Duclair Foundation was established earlier this year and has partnered with the Panthers and the Hockey Diversity Alliance to help grow the game. According to their website, the foundation’s mission is to, “ensure that Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) children are granted safe and equal access to playing hockey in North America.” During his introductory media availability, Duclair talked about the foundation and its future with him now in the Bay Area. He stated that he hopes to help grow the game and potentially even build a hockey camp in the area. He’s a player who will not only make an impact on the ice but also in the community, which cannot be undervalued.

Related: Sharks Taking Low-Risk, High-Reward Gamble with Blackwood

Latest News & Highlights

Duclair has been bouncing around the NHL for a long time it seems, despite his relatively young age. It seems clear that he will be a fit in terms of both style and personality with the Sharks, and as a result, management would be wise to extend him sooner rather than later and keep him with the organization. It’s likely best to wait until they’ve seen him on the ice, of course, but it’s best not to wait too long into the season to get a deal done.