Solving the Flyers’ Struggling Power Play

The Philadelphia Flyers have boasted one of the better offenses in the NHL so far in their 2023-24 campaign, but their power play has not done much to help them do that. It has been a consistent issue for a few seasons now.

Once again, the power play is scoring at one of the worst rates in the league this season. Why has it struggled to this point, and what can the team do to fix it?

Specifics of Flyers’ Struggles

All areas of the Flyers’ power play have been an issue at one point or another this season. On some nights, the zone entries are a big issue. At times, the Flyers will spend more time trying to enter the zone and get set up than they do actually being set up to try and score.

In addition, the Flyers lack “the guy” on the man advantage. The days of smooth passing across the ice are gone, and the Flyers don’t have an elite shooter to make use of open space. Someone like prospect Cutter Gauthier would be perfect for that, but he is playing his final collegiate season in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). He has a fantastic shot that would instantly boost the Flyers’ man advantage, but they have to make it work with what they have right now.

If the Flyers are able to be as good as they have been at 5-on-5, common sense would tell you that this play could translate to the power play. It hasn’t at all, but their struggles aren’t all that surprising. For starters, the man advantage wasn’t expected to do well this season in the first place. That coupled with the fact that a lot of the Flyers’ offense has come off the rush doesn’t help matters. They are elite in transition, but haven’t possessed the killer instinct to be able to strike when a team is stuck in their own zone.

Finding Where the Issue Lies

While the star talent on the Flyers isn’t necessarily the best in the league, they have players that can be successful on a good power play. They’ve tried new units, yet nothing is clicking. They have some skilled players in Travis Konecny, Cam Atkinson, and even Morgan Frost, but none of them have helped change the tides. Where do the actual issues lie?

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For starters, the Flyers have been pretty unconfident in their entries. Following a clear from the opposition, oftentimes the team will be unable to re-enter the zone. Sometimes, they are a bit slow to cross the opposing blue line. With some slight aggressiveness, their push to regain the offensive zone goes awry. They do not hold the same level of aggressiveness as they do at 5-on-5 nor on the penalty kill as they do on the power play.

Related: Philadelphia Flyers 2022-23 Season Preview: Power Play

Latest News & Highlights

In the offensive zone, the Flyers have tried to get the defense moving, but the defenders simply stick with Philadelphia’s offense. The cross-ice passes are lacking and the job for the defense is typically pretty easy. The Flyers aren’t all that hard to read, and it has cost them several chances to score goals.

The frustrating part about the man advantage is that the Flyers actually have the individual talent to be able to make passes work, and even have some shooting talent that would be able to strike on those opportunities. The Flyers just look lost, and typically uninspired to take risks. They have had stretches where they were aggressive and even generated some really solid looks, but that hasn’t come often. Typically, a power play is just the Flyers not giving up a goal for two minutes.

Suggesting a Solution for Power Play Woes

Aside from just trying new players or making changes behind the bench, the Flyers need to look at how they are using their players. They don’t truly have a designated net-front presence that can provide screens and get to loose pucks. This idea is a bit out there, but there wouldn’t be much harm in trying players like Garnet Hathaway or Nicolas Deslauriers to take on that role. Both are great forecheckers, and obviously are no stranger to playing in front of the net.

Garnet Hathaway of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One of the Flyers’ best players on the man advantage has been Frost. There really hasn’t been any other player who has generated more than he has, so the Flyers should be using him as much as they possibly can. There is no reason to use him anywhere else than along the wall to make tough passes, fight for pucks, and shoot when necessary. He can be the key to getting the Flyers rolling on the man advantage. The skillset is there, it’s just about having a plan for the rest of the group and allowing him to get into open ice.

Once the Flyers can actually get good looks, that’s when they will start scoring. It’s obvious, but the more open players are, the better chance they will have to score. An overhaul is not needed, as the Flyers can figure out what they want to do to be more successful if they put the work in.

If the Flyers continue to get every one of their power plays snuffed out, that can be a consistent problem that prevents them from winning games. Although they are in a rebuild, they still have what it takes to be competitive. Fixing the power play should be at the forefront of their mind, otherwise it might be what sinks them this season.