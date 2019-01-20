ST. LOUIS — Carl Gunnarsson scored the go-ahead goal with 7:44 left in the third period, lifting the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Vince Dunn also had goals for the Blues, who beat Ottawa for the fourth straight time. Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.

Gunnarsson’s goal was his first in 29 career games against Ottawa, and his second goal overall in as many games.

The Senators unsuccessfully challenged the goal, claiming Anderson had covered the puck moments before it was knocked free by Pat Maroon.

Nick Paul and Magnus Paajarvi scored for the Senators, who lost for just the second time in their last six games. Craig Anderson made 35 saves.

Paul gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at the 4:34 mark of the first period with his first goal this season and first since Dec. 29, 2017.

Tarasenko tied it for the Blues at 7:50 of the first, beating Anderson glove-side off of a faceoff for his fourth goal in five games.

Dunn gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with 2:32 left in the second with a slap shot from the left point.

Paajarvi tied it one minute into the third after Zack Smith’s pass went off of his skate and into the net for his first goal in nine games against his former team.

Faces in the Crowd

St. Louis Cardinals players Dexter Fowler, Paul DeJong and Drew Robinson were at the game. The trio was in town for the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up fan event.

NOTES: Senators LW Brady Tkachuk played his first NHL game in his hometown. His father, Keith Tkachuk, had three different stints with the Blues from 2000-2010. … Blues LW Alexander Steen (left shoulder) returned after missing six games. … Senators RW Mark Stone is one away from 300 career points. … Blues LW David Perron’s career-high 13-game points streak was snapped after being scratched due to an upper-body injury suffered Thursday night. … Senators D Mark Borowiecki was scratched after leaving Friday night’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury and is day to day.

