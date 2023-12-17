3 Takeaways From Coyotes’ 2-0 Win Over Sabres

The winning at Mullett Arena continued on Saturday (Dec. 16), as the Arizona Coyotes took down the Buffalo Sabres in yet another tight game for the home team. While the offense didn’t explode like in previous games, the goaltending and the defense stood strong, helping the Coyotes to their 15th win of the season. Here are three takeaways from the 2-0 win.

Vejmelka Trade Rumors? No Problem

Karel Vejmelka was reported to be on the trade block earlier before the game by NHL insider Kevin Weekes. While some insiders deemed that rumor had no truth to it, it still hovered over the game, especially considering Vejmelka had been in a slump and lost the starting position to Connor Ingram.

Instead of letting it impact him, the goaltender played one of his best games this season. He stopped 28 shots and was named the first star of the evening.

Vejmelka, before the game, had a save percentage of .862 with a 3.50 goals-against average. He also hadn’t won a game since October 21. It’s something that hung over the goaltender’s head, especially with all the negativity swirling in trade rumors and other media outlets. Now, it feels like a game he could look at as a turnaround point in his season.

“It was kind of tough for me, especially mentally, but I just try to be positive and stay sharp,” Vejmelka said. “It wasn’t easy, but I think I took another step. It’s part of the game. So sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose. I want to win every game. It was a tight game, and it was a long time without a win, but this feeling is amazing for me right now.”

Vejmelka was hounded by his teammates once the game ended, reinforcing how supportive the whole team was of the goaltender. Clayton Keller knew that a good game was just around the corner for Vejmelka.

“At last practice, he was super dialed in and making a bunch of stops,” Keller said. “In the back of my head, I was thinking the next game he’s gonna play well. It’s great to see that happen. He’s such a great guy. He deserves all the success. It’s good to see him get back on track.”

Both Coyotes goaltenders recorded shutouts this weekend. While Ingram most likely still has the starting role, Vejmelka proved with his game against the Sabres that he is a very good goaltender in this league and that he’s a valuable asset to the Coyotes.

Kerfoot struggled in his first few games with the Coyotes, not meshing well on the lines he was put on. Eventually, he found his way and started producing. However, injuries slammed the Coyotes, which took down Barrett Hayton, who usually occupies a spot on the top line with Keller and Nick Schmaltz. After testing both Logan Cooley and Jason Zucker, head coach Andre Tourigny threw Kerfoot on the line.

It’s safe to say the experiment has worked so far. Kerfoot has found instant chemistry with his new linemates and has been great on both sides of the ice. He was vital in stealing the puck from Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen to set up Keller for the first goal of the game.

Tourigny is pleased with how Kerfoot has settled into his new role and believes he’s made a huge impact on the team so far in his short time with the Coyotes.

Alex Kerfoot, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“He does at all,” Tourigny said. “He’s so smart. I often joke that one day, I’ll work for him. He’s really smart and understands the game. He has a good understanding of what makes a team successful or not. It goes way above and beyond what he brings on the ice. He’s a real pro and is a real gentleman. He’s a really good guy. He loves his teammates and brings a lot of leadership and he does it all on the ice.”

Kerfoot now has 16 points in 30 games with the Coyotes and looks to be a mainstay on the top line, at least until Hayton returns.

Coyotes Were a Turnover Machine

Puck management was an issue for the Coyotes, as they constantly turned over the puck numerous times throughout the game. They allowed the Sabres to completely dominate the second period, including a late breakaway and rebound attempt that was only stopped by Vejmelka, and the Sabres were not able to hit the net.

Without the puck, the Coyotes played decently. The defense was able to limit the Sabres’ time in their zone and were able to draw some penalties. However, the second period was especially rough for the team.

“I think we played hard defensively,” Tourigny said. “I think in the last four minutes of the first and the second period, we mismanaged the puck. Other than that, I like the way we played without the puck. The pace we had. We were able to strip the puck, and we were hard in our pressure. I think we did a lot of good things in that sense.”

Such an example of stripping the puck away from the Sabres and good defensive play came in the third period when Cooley was able to spring Liam O’Brien on a breakaway. O’Brien scored a highlight reel backhand shot, which tucked the game away for the Coyotes.

However, the Coyotes cannot keep losing the puck. It’s not just one player ever. Matias Maccelli, Cooley, and other star players did it numerous times throughout the two weekend games. If they can’t clean that error up and teams start capitalizing on it, it could spell trouble for the Coyotes.

All in all, the Coyotes played two of their best defensively-minded games of the season, not allowing a single goal so far in their homestand. While there are certainly things that can be improved on, the strength of the goaltending, along with how good the Coyotes have been at home, came through to put the team on a two-game winning streak.

The Coyotes now improve to 15-13-2. They will now focus their attention on the Ottawa Senators when they play them on Tuesday (Dec. 19). The game will also mark former defenseman Jakob Chychrun’s first return to Arizona since being traded last trade deadline.