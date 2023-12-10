3 Takeaways From the Devils’ 4-2 Win Over the Flames

Fresh off of two straight one-goal victories over the Canucks and Kraken, the Devils looked to continue their pacific northwestern road trip success with a win over the Calgary Flames. They did just that, moving to six wins in their last seven games, with a deceivingly tight 4-2 win. Things got a bit sketchy at the end, with Vitek Vanecek allowing a late goal to make it 3-2, but the Devils were able to ice it with an empty net goal to alleviate the pressure. They’ve now won six of seven, having found different ways to win in practically all of those victories.

Third Line Finds Success

In the previous two games, the new third line consisting of Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer, and Alex Holtz had been outright putrid. Because they’d been hemmed in back-to-back games, head coach Lindy Ruff made the correct decision of switching things up, putting Curtis Lazar in Holtz’s spot and subsequently bumping Holtz down to the fourth line next to Michael McLeod — re-creating a duo that has worked wonders this season.

Latest News & Highlights

After an unsuccessful first period, one in which two ex-Devils in Yegor Sharangovich and Blake Coleman contributed to a shorthanded tally to put New Jersey in a 1-0 hole, the third line was relegated to what it had been in the last two games. Shockingly, it worked. They had the highest expected goal share (xGF%) of any line with at least five minutes at 76.97%, as well as putting a puck in the back of the net.

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Individually, Holtz had the weakest game of the three, sporting an xGF% of just 44.94%, but he was the one to find the back of the net thanks to a fortunate bounce off of two Flames players. Meier, meanwhile, sat at 55.04%, and Mercer held a 61.35%. Meier was third on the team in shot attempts (5), second in individual scoring chances (3), and one of five players with a high-danger scoring chance. Mercer didn’t rank near the top of the team for any of these statistics, but he was incredibly successful at aggressive forechecking and was able to set up his teammates a fair amount. I would rather see them separated, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they remained together against Edmonton tonight.

Vanecek Has a Strong Outing

A week ago, I’d have laughed at the suggestion that the Devils would get back-to-back games where their goaltenders were one of, if not the best players on the team. Vanecek, who seemed to be playing for his job, made that happen. Outside of a sequence of shots in the first period that somehow didn’t end up with the puck in the net, Vanecek was much more collected than I’ve seen in recent memory. Although still imperfect, his rebound control was perhaps the best it’s been all season long.

He probably wants the second goal against back, but it was an encouraging game from the goaltender regardless. He was able to prevent the Flames from scoring on all but one of their high-danger chances, resulting in his highest high-danger save percentage (.833) since November 2nd — 10 starts ago. He also had a positive goals saved above expected (GSAx) for the first time in six games and for just the sixth time in 17 games. Still, amidst a storm of rumors surrounding the Devils and acquiring a goaltender, it was refreshing to see a performance that indicated the Devils might not need one. For now, it’s still the most reasonable move to make, but that opinion could change if he puts together a string of good games.

First Line Continues Excellent Play

I first need to preface this with the fact that the Devils’ top line actually held the worst xGF% of any line New Jersey had, controlling just 47.12% of the xG share. With that said, the trio was responsible for three of the team’s four goals, including the empty net goal from Nico Hischier. Their first goal, also scored by Hischier, was the prettiest of the bunch, with Hischier sniping a puck just over Flames’ goaltender Dustin Wolf’s glove off of an admittedly poor pass from Jesper Bratt. Bratt got on the board himself after a “cleared” puck went off his body and into the Flames’ net.

Ondrej Palat, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I’m not remotely concerned about them getting hemmed in for the first time in recent memory, as they are currently the most dominant line in the NHL. According to MoneyPuck, the trio of Hischier, Bratt, and Ondrej Palat hold the highest xGF% of any line in the league with at least 100 minutes together, controlling over 70% of the expected goals when they’re on the ice. They absolutely need to stick together for the rest of the season, as they’ve been one of the biggest reasons that the Devils have had so much success since Hischier returned from injury.

Quick Hits

Jack Hughes had a bounce-back performance after getting thoroughly outplayed against the Kraken, boasting an xGF% of 64.94% at even strength. He wasn’t rewarded with a point, but he very well deserved one. He was constantly setting up high-danger chances and hit the post on a shot of his own.

The Devils’ league-best power play went 0-for-2, falling to 0-for-5 in their last two games. Outside of Hughes’ hit post, they struggled to generate many chances and allowed a shorthanded goal. I’d be shocked if they continued their mini-cold streak tonight against Edmonton.

Luke Hughes and Colin Miller were once again superb. Both ended with an xGF% of 63% or higher at even strength, and Hughes was singlehandedly responsible for the Devils’ first goal, keeping the puck into the offensive zone to continue the play.

Tonight (Dec 10), the Devils take on the surging Edmonton Oilers, who have won their last six games and now sit just five points back of a playoff spot after an abysmal start. Connor McDavid has been playing like McDavid, with 21 points in his last eight games, and their power play has been humming at last year’s history-making level. On top of that, the Oilers are well-rested, and the Devils are playing the second half of a back-to-back. It’ll be easily the toughest matchup of the Devils’ recent stretch of success, but the Oilers’ streak has to end at one point, and the Devils will hopefully be the team to do it.