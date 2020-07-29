5 Takeaways from Oilers Exhibition Victory Over Flames

The Edmonton Oilers had one game to gear up for the play-in round against the Chicago Blackhawks starting Saturday. A 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames included some high spots, low spots, and a few things in between.

It’s not clear if any of the Blackhawks’ players were up in the designated area watching the game at Rogers Place, but if they were, there were some takeaways the team can probably note as they do their best to upset a team, that at times, looked dominant.

Here are a few of the notes Chicago might have jotted down:

Takeaway 1: The Oilers Have Two Very Prepared Goaltenders

Mikko Koskinen got the start in net Tuesday night and played half the game. He looked incredibly strong, as if to say to coach Dave Tippet, ‘If you weren’t sure which goalie to start, you can stop looking.’ Koskinen allowed no goals on 17 shots and was engaged from the start.

Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

One would have thought he was the favorite to get the nod moving forward until Mike Smith came in and played equally as well. Smith allowed one goal, but faced much tougher shots and made some incredible saves. Smith said of his time in the game, “To be honest it felt like the twilight zone there for a bit… one of the oddest games I’ve been part of..” He added:

“Obviously both guys wanna play, I really believe that I play my best hockey in the playoffs, that’s when you wanna play your best… It’ll be a healthy competition, has been all season long, coach will have a hard decision come game 1”

Tippett said after the game, “I think both guys will play, the good thing is it will be a hard decision but it’s a decision you’ll feel good about both ways…”

Takeaway 2: Connor McDavid Hasn’t Missed a Beat

In the first period, McDavid had one shot. It was a power play goal. He was quick, ready, and willing to try things but there was a feeling he was, perhaps, taking it easy. If so, look out. What was most impressive was the second gear he hit in the third period.

😍 P O E T R Y 😍#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/O6KKzzHpiY — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 29, 2020

The announcers had noted that McDavid might have been easing his way into the game, knowing it was an exhibition contest. He must have been because he turned things up in the third and scored another marker only a few seconds after Patrick Russell scored. He blew by the defender on the wall and then sent a no-look shot five-hole on David Rittich.

Takeaway 3: The Power Play Looks Dominant

The Oilers had the top power play in the NHL when the league hit pause and it was evident from one game that power play will be a factor in the postseason.

If the Blackhawks take too many penalties, Edmonton has the ability to make it painful. James Neal and Alex Chiasson got the looks in front of the net, while McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins kept things moving smoothly.

Ethan Bear had a great game and he was getting some prime minutes on the man advantage as well. He seems willing to shoot more and take advantage of his booming point shot.

Takeaway 4: Edmonton Is Prone To Falling Asleep

The second period for the Oilers was not strong. Calgary clearly won that period and got themselves back into the game overtaking the lead on the shot clock after two. The Oilers needs to shore this up. If the Blackhawks can capitalize on those moments where the Oilers get a little relaxed, they can put Edmonton in s tough spot.

The good news is Edmonton bent, but didn’t break.

Takeaway 5: Broberg Looked Like a Rookie

While he’s been zooming up the depth chart, for most fans, this was the first real look at defense prospect Philip Broberg. He played ok, but struggled as a rookie would.

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers

Outside of one massive save in front of the Oilers own net, Broberg seemed to have a hard time getting into the swing of things and for many fans, they wondered why he was in versus a player like Caleb Jones.

Part of the reason was that you want to get your prospect’s feet wet in a game that doesn’t mean anything. The other was news that Jones was nicked up and not available for Tuesday’s game. As Ryan Rishaug of TSN points, out, “Tippett clarified that Broberg is the only defenseman they have who hadn’t played a game in the NHL yet, so they gave him the experience in case they need him.”

All in all, this was a good game for the Oilers and there doesn’t seem to be any consequences to a long layoff. What was strong in the regular season was still strong and what needs works, still probably does.