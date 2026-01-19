2 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 6-3 Loss to the Wild

The Toronto Maple Leafs saw their seven-game home winning streak come to a halt last night after a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Unfortunately, for long stretches of the game, Toronto found itself chasing the play, which is something they haven’t done much of over the last few weeks. During that stretch, the Maple Leafs had done a good job limiting extended defensive shifts and controlling the pace. Last night, though, they looked tired and a step slow.

That part makes some sense. It was their sixth game in nine nights, which also included a five-game Western road trip with stops in both Colorado and Utah. The altitude in those markets can be difficult to adjust to in a short window, and it looked like it finally caught up to them. Nevertheless, here are a few takeaways from a frustrating night at Scotiabank Arena.

Matthews & Domi Continue to Shine

One of the bright spots from the game last night was the continued chemistry between Auston Matthews and Max Domi. With William Nylander sidelined and Mitch Marner no longer with the organization, the responsibility of elite playmaking has fallen squarely on Domi. He continues to rise to the moment as Matthews’ primary setup man. Their connection showed up again in the third period on a goal that highlighted just how in sync they have become.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

Domi showed patience and vision before threading a sharp pass to Matthews as he drove into the zone. The finish was vintage Matthews, a quick forehand-to-backhand move that beat Filip Gustavsson for his 25th goal of the season. Domi’s vision and willingness to carry the puck through seams allow Matthews to find open ice rather than force plays. Since being reunited, they have been the engine of Toronto’s offense. Even on a night where much of the lineup looked disconnected, that duo remained a constant threat and a reminder that the Maple Leafs’ top-end talent can still tilt the ice.

Tough Night for Woll Ends With Being Pulled

For much of the early part of the season, Joseph Woll had been the stabilizing force that helped the Maple Leafs survive defensive inconsistencies. Monday night, however, was a different story. Woll was pulled to start the third period after allowing five goals on 29 shots, finishing with a .828 save percentage. While not every goal was entirely on him, the team needed one extra save at a key moment. The defensive coverage was loose, but Woll also looked uncomfortable in the crease.

He was beaten low on the blocker side by Vladimir Tarasenko and struggled to track pucks through traffic, especially with Marcus Foligno creating chaos around the net. Foligno finished the night with a hat trick, and a couple of those goals felt preventable with one timely stop. This came after a shaky outing against the Vegas Golden Knights last Thursday, meaning Woll has now allowed 11 goals over his last two starts. Craig Berube’s decision to turn to Dennis Hildeby for the final 20 minutes felt more like an attempt to spark the group than a sign of frustration with Woll. He has shown before that he can rebound from adversity, but with the schedule tightening, the Maple Leafs need him to regain his positioning and confidence quickly.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs won’t have much time to dwell on this loss as they continue their five-game homestand. They are back in action again on Wednesday, to face the Detroit Red Wings, who currently tied for lead in the Atlantic Division.

After that, they host the Vegas Golden Knights in the most anticipated game of the season. It will mark Mitch Marner’s return to Toronto for the first time since the offseason trade that sent him to Vegas. It is expected to be an emotional night, especially when he receives his video tribute. It will likely be the hottest ticket in town on Friday night. After that, the Maple Leafs have a rare Saturday night off before returning to action Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche.