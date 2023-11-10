3 Takeaways as Oilers Offence Can’t Swim With Sharks

In a crucial matchup for the Edmonton Oilers, facing the San Jose Sharks proved to be a challenging task. The Oilers entered the game seeking redemption, but the Sharks, buoyed by MacKenzie Blackwood’s stellar goaltending against the Philadelphia Flyers in their last game (their first team win of the season), helped the Sharks secure a 3-2 victory over Edmonton, marking their second win in a row.

Despite his save percentage, Stuart Skinner actually played well for the Oilers. But the coverage in the Oilers’ zone let him down and the offense didn’t bail him out. In fact, the offensive stars on this team were missing in action and have completely lost their mojo.

Takeaway 1: Slow Start and Defensive Lapses

Unlike how they came out guns blazing against Vancouver, the Oilers faced a sluggish start against San Jose. With the Sharks dictating the early pace, Edmonton had more shots on goal, but they weren’t of the high-danger variety. San Jose was routinely getting solid looks on Skinner and he had to play well to keep it a one-goal game.

Dylan Holloway‘s coverage lapse allowed San Jose’s Fabian Zetterlund to open the scoring. It’s becoming the Oilers’ modus operandi to get shots, leave wide open looks for their opponents and get scored on, deflating the team in the process. In other years, the offense might fight back and the Oilers could outscore their issues. Not this season. Jay Woodcroft said after the game, “When you’re not outscoring mistakes you have to find a way to limit them.”

Defensive lapses and a disjointed power play characterized the first period, highlighting the Oilers’ continued need for a more cohesive effort at both ends of the ice.

Takeaway 2: Draisaitl’s Lack of Energy

The Oilers responded in the second period, with Darnell Nurse and Holloway combining for a quick goal. It was a nice shot by Nurse. However, an unfortunate deflection favored San Jose’s Tomas Hertl, reclaiming the lead. The Oilers needed to have a much better combined effort level in the second, but it wasn’t a full-team effort.

Concerns arose about Leon Draisaitl’s apparent lack of energy throughout the first two periods, raising questions about his consistency. On the goal against in the first, he was wandering. He seemed to be half-speed in the second. He turned it on in the third period (mostly on offense), but Draisaitl’s performance became a focal point for analysis and he’s not alone.

The lack of urgency and energy on the team is alarming. The confidence is gone. The cohesiveness is completely missing. It’s a real problem.

Takeaway 3: Late Surge and Power Play Struggles

Despite a late surge in the second period and Mackenzie Blackwood’s exceptional goaltending, the Oilers made of game of it. Filip Zadina capitalized on an odd-man rush, extending San Jose’s lead. But, the Oilers pulled their goalie in the final minutes, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins narrowing the gap to 3-2.

Connor McDavid drew a tripping call on the ensuing faceoff and the Oilers pulled Skinner again, trying to find that game-tying goal. However, like it looked in the first period, the power play was not effective for Edmonton. They finished 0-4 on the man advantage, but more than that, they looked completely off kilter at times. Their inability to capitalize on key opportunities and cash in on power plays became a storyline in this game. Their struggles all over the ice are evident, but typically Edmonton could count on at least a 25%-30% effective rate. 0%. That’s how it ended for the Oilers.

What Changes Are Coming for Oilers?

Coming into this game, there was a lot of chatter about what happens to this team if they lose to the Sharks. Well, they lost. Was this the signal that something needs to be done? Are changes coming? Is the coach in trouble or will a trade be on the horizon?

The Oilers’ loss to the Sharks highlighted continued challenges in defensive consistency, power play execution, and concerns about key players’ energy levels. As the team remains steadfast in trying to work themselves out of whatever it is that’s broken them, it’s possible this roster can’t do it without help or a new voice. The Oilers moments of intensity didn’t last throughout the game. It cost them… again.