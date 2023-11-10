2 Takeaways From Senators’ 5-2 Loss Against Canucks

The Ottawa Senators were pinned up against arguably the hottest team in the league for their second game in as many nights yesterday. Leading up to the game, the Canucks were the highest-scoring team in the league, boasting a 9-2-1 record at the time. Elias Pettersson had six goals and 21 points, and early Norris Trophy candidate Quinn Hughes had five goals and 20 points up to the start of the game.

Even before the first puck dropped, it was obvious that it would be quite a challenge for the Senators. But with this challenge came an opportunity to prove themselves as a team. Whether it be the controversies, injuries, or pressure on star players and head coach DJ Smith to perform, not a lot was going in the Senators’ favour going into the matchup.

D.J. Smith, Ottawa Senators head coach (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Spoiler alert, they didn’t end up winning the game. Their 5-2 loss made them just another victim to an impressive Canucks team. If one word could describe this loss, it would be deflating. It was more than just a slap in the face. There were some moments when Ottawa didn’t make it easy on their opponents. But at the end of the day, the Canadian Tire Centre scoreboard doesn’t lie.

Please Get the Puck Out of the Zone

I’ve written a few takeaway pieces so far this season which usually have their differences. But the Senators’ lackluster defensive zone play was highlighted last night once again.

It didn’t start off well for the Senators, as their opponent struck only 15 seconds into the game. A Brock Boeser shot was later reviewed and deemed a goal after it was seen crossing the line through the glove of starting goalie Anton Forsberg. That doesn’t fully fall on the defence, but the second goal the Canucks scored just three minutes into the first period highlighted the team’s inefficiencies in their own zone. Tim Stutzle’s backhand breakout attempt deflected off a player and resulted in Ilya Mikheyev putting the puck in the back of the net.

To their credit, the Senators played with a lot of energy following the goal to end the first period. They did manage to make a comeback, but ultimately, the scoreboard at the end of all periods is the one that rules.

Overall, it seems as if the Senators’ passes couldn’t connect, especially on the breakout. Ottawa did limit the Canucks to only 16 shots on goal, with their amount almost double with 30. But don’t let that distract us from the fact that for a good part of the game, they weren’t winning the puck battles in their zone and making mistakes on their breakouts. This was especially frustrating to watch for Sens fans, as they often found themselves in their own zone for minutes at a time.

As Smith told TSN reporter Claire Hanna during a commercial break interview, the Senators played “too much east and west on breakouts,” rather than playing north and south. He’s not wrong… but he’s also the one that has to address this issue.

Frustrations Are Mounting

In the past few games, the Senators haven’t shied away from showing their frustration regarding the start of the season. Whether it be Brady Tkachuk’s postgame interview last week or player/coach reactions during games, everyone knows the Sens are having trouble. Even they know it. The disappointed look by Tkachuk on the bench after he missed an empty net and a tic-tac-toe goal at the end of the second period sums up what the team 一 and the fans 一 feel about their season so far.

The biggest instance where frustration was showing was with the Jakob Chychrun penalty in the third period. When the Sens were down 4-2, he received a two-minute high-sticking penalty on Conor Garland. However, it is clear after video replay that Chychrun’s stick wasn’t the one that hit Garland’s face, but rather Garland’s own stick after the Senators defenceman lifted it into his face. Sens players and staff knew this and voiced their frustrations.

So when Pettersson scored the fifth goal for the Canucks with a one-timer off the initial faceoff of that very power play, it was obvious that the Senators felt like their game was done.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The message after this game should be that the Senators have to let the past be the past, and show that they are willing to fight back. In the first two periods, they were combative and ready to put up a fight against a juggernaut of a team. But they lost that magic in the third period. It’s understandably difficult to keep your head up when you find yourself losing a lot. However, it’s not an excuse to stop fighting, and the players owe it to their fans to keep their heads up and regain their composure.

Looking Ahead

Overall, this was not a very encouraging game for the Senators. A win would have certainly helped fans recoup some of the hope they’ve lost in the past few weeks. This is almost becoming the norm, as the Senators are once again experiencing their annual November slump. They are 1-3-0 since the start of this month.

They’ve also lost five consecutive games on home ice, earning their only win of the month against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Hopefully they can use these past two games as motivation when they face the underperforming Calgary Flames on home ice on Saturday night. If that doesn’t go well, maybe a trip to Sweden is what will help turn the ship around.