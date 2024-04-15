Lightning Sign Dylan Duke to Entry-Level Contract

The Tampa Bay Lightning made a long-awaited signing. They announced in a press release that they have inked prospect Dylan Duke to a three-year entry-level contract.

The contract will go into effect in the upcoming 2024-25 season, and Duke will report to the Syracuse Crunch, the Lightning’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, this week for the remainder of the Crunch’s season on an AHL amateur tryout. So, for Lightning fans who were hoping to see Duke make a late appearance, the anticipation will have to last the summer. The contract runs through the 2026-27 season.

The Lightning drafted Duke in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The Ohio native spent the last three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines men’s ice hockey team. In 123 games, Duke had 100 points. However, much of the emphasis should be on his standout junior year when he had 49 points (26 goals, 23 assists) in 41 games. Michigan, as a team, had a stellar season that saw them reach both the Big Ten Championship Game and the Frozen Four for the third straight season.

Duke took a major step forward in his development this season and will be looking to develop further at the next level.