Oilers Should Rest Core Players Over Final Stretch of Games

As the Edmonton Oilers enter the final week of the regular season, the coaching staff must determine if/how they will rest key players heading into the playoffs. There has always been a culture in hockey that involves playing banged up and not needing nights off. While the National Basketball Association has become notorious for taking load management to the extreme recently, I’m only advocating for one night of rest to avoid the adverse effects of a draining stretch run.

The Oilers have a ridiculous six games in the final nine days of the season. Given what sports science says regarding the importance of rest, sitting a few key players would be wise. The team is already taking the cautious route with Connor McDavid, who has missed three games after sustaining, what was called at the time, a day-to-day lower-body injury. With this being Kris Knoblauch’s first season as an NHL head coach, it will be interesting to see how he approaches load management during the final week of this condensed Oilers schedule.

The Importance of Rest for the Oilers

In professional sports, rest and recovery are essential for optimal performance. Not only do muscles fatigue while playing a condensed schedule, but overall energy and ability to get a night of proper sleep can become disrupted by constant travel and timezone changes. Edmonton’s location uses Mountain Time, the least common time zone for NHL cities. Add that to their relatively isolated location in Northern Alberta, and it results in a gruelling travel schedule.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers have a compressed final two weeks and will have played 36 games in the final 70 days of the season. You never want to over-rest players and take them out of optimal game shape, but the Oilers have played so many games in such a short time that taking a night off during the last week wouldn’t disrupt their routine but rather make their schedule more closely resemble a normal one.

There are several factors to consider when choosing which players need rest during the season’s final week. For example, players who play significant minutes are prime candidates because they’re the most likely to become overworked. Mattias Ekholm, for instance, averages 21:03 time on ice (TOI) per game. He also plays a heavy, grinding style of hockey and is one of the oldest core players on the team. Between his age, workload, and play style, Ekholm fits the bill of a guy that the Oilers might want to give a night off. He’s been playing some of the best hockey of his career lately, and the last thing the Oilers wish to do is risk fatigue or injury heading into the postseason.

Giving depth players a chance to prepare for the playoffs is also important. Taking Ekholm out of the lineup will open up a spot on left defence to give Philip Broberg a taste of NHL action before the season ends. Broberg has been on a fantastic run with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL) and might be a valuable depth piece if the Oilers run into injuries during the playoffs. Getting him some NHL reps would be ideal.

Resting Leon Draisaitl will be a no-brainer if Knoblauch values load management late in the season. He is the biggest superstar on the team besides McDavid, and with No. 97’s recent absence, a lot has been asked of Draisaitl lately. Evan Bouchard could also be a good candidate for a night off as he currently leads the team in TOI per game, averaging 23:03. He and Draisaitl are crucial to this team’s offence, especially on the powerplay. The Oilers should protect them over these last few games by giving them a rest. Bouchard’s absence would provide Troy Stecher another opportunity to play before the postseason, which also doesn’t hurt.

Finally, McDavid and Stuart Skinner being rested and healthy is crucial for Edmonton’s success in the playoffs. McDavid won’t play again in the regular season until the Oilers are positive he’s ready. With the team ending the season with games on back-to-back nights, Calvin Pickard will be starting one of the final two games between the pipes to give Skinner a night off before he takes the reigns for what the Oilers hope is a lengthy playoff run.

Oilers Earned Their Rest

The ability to rest key players is a benefit earned by winning games and putting yourself in a position where the season’s final games aren’t crucial. The Oilers have clinched home ice yet again, and they can afford to give their star players a break and their depth players some extra reps. If they do it right, Edmonton will maximize their health and energy during the most critical time of year.