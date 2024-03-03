Lightning Mock Trade Deadline for 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been active at the trade deadline in recent years, and 2024 should be no exception. Although the team does not have many draft picks to trade with, some picks and some players in the organization could be dealt with as the team looks to be a force in the upcoming playoffs and set them up for the 2024-25 season.

The injury to Mikhail Sergachev may have changed some of the focus of what the Lightning may be doing at the trade deadline. Not only did the injury signal a need to add some depth at the blue line, but placing Sergachev on Long Term Injured Reserve has freed up just over $7 Million in cap space, giving the team an opportunity to acquire some higher-priced talent if the opportunity presents itself.

All players in suggested trades have been listed in either TSN.ca’s trade bait board or by various reliable sources.

Lightning’s 2026 First Round Pick is on the Board

An interesting thing happened within the past week concerning the Lightning and what they might do at the trade deadline. As of the March 1 TSN Trade Bait list, the Lightning’s first-round pick in the 2026 NHL entry draft is currently sitting at 16 on this list. Much of this speculation has come about because it is believed that the price for acquiring players such as Noah Hanifin or Matt Dumba requires a first-round pick. With star defenseman Sergachev out indefinitely, Dumba or Hanifin would be his ideal replacement in their lineup.

Andrei Vasilevskiy and Mikhail Sergachev of the Tampa Bay Lightning defend as Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers follows the play. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Either player would make a significant contribution to the Lightning lineup. The trade for Hanafin might be a bit more complicated as the 27-year-old has a modified no-trade, there are certain places he would go and his agent, Pat Brisson, has mentioned about a potential extension before accepting any trade. Hanafin’s career-best totals came during the 2021-22 season, where he notched ten goals and 48 points in 81 games, but he is currently on pace this season to reach the 50-point plateau.

Dumba would also be a suitable replacement for Sergachev, as the heavy-shot defenseman likes to join the rush and ranks second among Arizona Coyotes’ blueliners in shots attempted. What may interest general manager Julien Brisebois the most is that Dumba has an excellent track record as a positive locker room presence.

While both blueliners offer a great deal to the Lighting, the trade that will happen is …….

The Lighting acquire defenseman Hanafin and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from the Calgary Flames in exchange for the Lightning’s first-round pick in 2026

On Saturday, at the second intermission of the Lightning’s game against the Montreal Canadiens (Mar 2), Elliote Friendman reported during Sportnet’s Hockey Night in Canada broadcast that the Lightning was Hanafin’s first choice. The trade involving Hanafin and draft picks would seem to be the going rate based on what the Dallas Stars and Flames did on the trade with the Flames for Chris Tanev.

Lightning Will Add Some Forward Depth

One of the most significant issues facing the 2023-24 Lightning squad is the lack of scoring punch. Entering the Saturday night game against the Canadiens, the top six forward group has scored nearly three times as many points as the bottom six, which is well below the average of most teams that qualify for the NHL playoffs. Even if the Lightning acquire Hanafin, there is still some room in their salary cap to sign another forward that can help on the bottom six.

The Lightning acquire Tyler Johnson from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for their third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

With the available options, Johnson checks off many skills that the Lightning could use on their bottom-six forward groups.

Tyler Johnson, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Blackhawks will take on half of Johnson’s $5 million salary for the Lightning to stay under the cap. Johnson then becomes reunited with his former team, who can benefit from a savvy veteran who can play all three forward positions. The 33-year-old has 12 goals and six assists on the season for the offensively challenged Blackhawks. He may not be the offensive weapon he was before the Lightning traded him to the Blackhawks in 2021, but someone willing to drive to the net and contribute offensively would give this team a big lift down the stretch.

Lightning Add Depth and Leadership

Regardless of whatever trade goes down before the deadline, I fully expect the Lightning to make this deal. Of everything the team values, one of the most important things they value is a veteran leadership on and off the ice.

The Lightning acquire Patrick Maroon from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Even though the 35-year-old will be out 4-to-6 weeks due to back surgery on Feb 7, his importance down the stretch and hopefully in the playoffs where his value lies.

Pat Maroon, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The three-time Stanley Cup winner has 16 points, 60 PIM, 54 shots on goal, and 53 hits through 49 outings this season. The man nicknamed “The Big Rig” had been a fan and player favorite when he joined the team in 2020. “He lights up the room. He keeps it positive. He’s a big voice,” Anthony Cirelli said after a Jan. 8 practice. “The way he plays. He’s the first guy to stick up for a teammate. He plays his heart out. He knows what he’s doing.”

Related: Lightning’s Up & Down Play Since the All-Star Break

The Lightning’s star core won’t be here forever, so general manager Brisebois will do what he can to help push the team to qualify and then go on another deep playoff run. This edition of the Lightning is not as deep or dominant as the teams that raised the Cup in 2020 and ’21, but the opportunity to get this team to those levels is possible with some acquisitions that can address some team needs.