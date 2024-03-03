Likeliest Canadiens on the Move as Harvey-Pinard Returns from Injury

If only Rafael Harvey-Pinard played centre. It would make his imminent return from injury that much simpler.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard a full participant at Canadiens practice in Tampa this morning. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 1, 2024

The Canadiens are obviously thin at centre with injuries to Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak. Claiming Colin White, just to be able to send Brandon Gignac down to help the Laval Rocket by all appearances, serves as further proof to that effect. White’s best days are obviously behind him, despite being just 27 years old, making him relatively expendable.

So, logically, if Harvey-Pinard could play down the middle, White makes for the obvious choice to be rewaived/moved (assuming all relevant Collective Bargaining Agreement conditions regarding trading a claimed player are met). However, life isn’t that simple. As a result, general manager Kent Hughes must make a tough decision. Which player should go to make room once Harvey-Pinard returns from injury?

5. Rafael Harvey-Pinard

There’s no disputing Harvey-Pinard himself has far from established himself as a member of the Canadiens’ core. Prior to the injury, he had scored just a single goal and seven points in 24 games this season, which is especially disappointing after he scored 14 goals and 20 points as a rookie (in just 34 games) in 2022-23.

Montreal Canadiens forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, it’s worth noting Harvey-Pinard was effectively rewarded for his rookie season with a one-way contract, which pays him $1.2 million regardless of where he plays. That will likely be one of the mitigating factors that keeps Hughes from waiving him once he returns.

4. Joel Armia

It’s nothing Joel Armia hasn’t gone through before. True, Armia has a one-way deal himself, one that pays him considerably more than Harvey-Pinard (hit of $3.4 million). However, keep in mind, the Canadiens sent Armia down to the minors to start the season in an apparent bid to give the organization’s younger players more NHL experience.

Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia – (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With that in mind, it would be counterintuitive to keep Armia up at Harvey-Pinard’s expense, even if Armia has reestablished his worth as an NHL-calibre player. However, the fact that he has an impressive 11 goals (16 points) in 45 games might make him appealing to other teams were he to be placed on waivers.

So close to the March 8 trade deadline? Seeing as Armia’s is one contract Hughes would ideally move, the GM probably won’t let him go for nothing. Look for Armia to stay (assuming Harvey-Pinard returns in the next few days).

3. Jesse Ylonen

As they both play the wing, it’s not a stretch to suggest the Canadiens initially waived Armia to make room specifically for Jesse Ylonen, who was no longer exempt from waivers. However, he’s expectedly floundered on the fourth line this season with seven points in 49 games. In comparison, over the last two seasons, during which he had made inroads to securing an NHL roster spot, he had scored 21 in 51.

When Ylonen scored 16 points in 37 games last season, he had largely played on a line with Nick Suzuki (and Harvey-Pinard). So, the drop in production makes sense. For some context, against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 2, he lined up with White and Tanner Pearson.

Montreal Canadiens forward Jesse Ylonen – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nothing should be held against Ylonen in principle. However, it does make it more likely he successfully passes through waivers if the Canadiens go that route, with Hughes having re-signed him to a two-way deal (instead of a one-way like Harvey-Pinard).

Nevertheless, there’s something to be said for keeping a player with Ylonen’s offensive capability on the fourth line. If the Habs had more depth overall (and weren’t determined to keep him on an island all alone), there’s a good chance he could contribute more. So, if possible, the Canadiens should keep him up in the NHL.

2. Jake Allen

The same can’t necessarily be said for goalie Jake Allen. The three-goalie system hasn’t really worked beyond not having to expose Cayden Primeau to waivers. However, when Primeau has only started five games this calendar year (of 25 total), it kind of defeats the purpose of keeping him up, when he’s not being put in a position to develop properly.

More to the point, Primeau has arguably outplayed Allen. Primeau is 5-6-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage (SV%). Allen is 5-12-3 with a 3.68 GAA and .892 SV%. If you take things like age and contract into account too, it all adds up to it simply better the Canadiens keep Primeau in the mix instead.

Related: Ranking the Canadiens Who Must Go by 2024 Trade Deadline

So, if there’s a way Hughes can trade Allen by the deadline, he should take it, thereby opening up a roster spot up front for Harvey-Pinard. However, if he can’t find a taker for Allen on the trade market, there’s something to be said for simply waiving him, either for the purposes of dangling his contract for free or sending him down to help bring along prospect Jakub Dobes.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen – (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There is an argument to be made that Hughes wouldn’t do that to a veteran based on how it would look. However, he’s done it to Armia earlier this season. Those against demoting Allen might also respond to that argument by saying that, when Hughes re-signed Allen (in contrast to Armia being on a deal that ex-GM Marc Bergevin signed), he was committing to keeping him in the NHL. He wouldn’t and shouldn’t send him down as a result. However, Hughes also re-signed Harvey-Pinard to that one-way deal.

Why would it be okay to send Harvey-Pinard down and not Allen? Years of accrued service? Really? When Harvey-Pinard has actually been in the organization longer? Please. Ultimately, Hughes needs to do what’s best for the Canadiens from an asset-management perspective. None of these options are great, but this one may be the best. Moving Allen off the main roster at the very least beats out the likeliest move by a country mile.

1. Joshua Roy

There should be no disputing that Joshua Roy hasn’t looked out of place in the NHL through 16 games. Nevertheless, even though the Canadiens ideally keep Roy in the NHL the rest of the season (at least), it’s downright logical he be the one to move to make room for Harvey-Pinard.

Consider the facts: Roy only got called up to replace the injured Harvey-Pinard in the first place. Furthermore, Roy is still exempt from waivers. He can also help out with the Laval Rocket in their playoff push, alongside Gignac, who again was likely sent down solely for that purpose. They also both play the same position.

Montreal Canadiens forward Joshua Roy – (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For what it’s worth, Roy did play centre in major junior. So, theoretically, he could substitute in for White, who’s much more expendable. However, it’s clear the Canadiens see him as a winger and playing him in the bottom six just to keep in the NHL is probably worse for his development than giving him top minutes in the American Hockey League.

So, as much as it would suck, all signs do point to Roy going back down, barring additional trades by Hughes ahead of the deadline to move bodies out of the organization. While it’s something Habs fans should hope for, especially if we’re talking about Allen (all due respect to him as a veteran who has played his heart out for the team), no one should count on a busy deadline from Hughes. This is a clear-cut case of hoping for the best, but bracing for a worst-case scenario. Demoting Roy definitely fits.