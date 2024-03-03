Flyers Have to Give Bobby Brink a Serious Opportunity

22-year-old forward Bobby Brink has been a good story for the Philadelphia Flyers this season. The rookie earned his spot on the roster after an excellent training camp, beating out some hefty competition. Things were going pretty well for him all season, playing on the second and third line. After being demoted to the fourth line somewhat randomly early in January, his play started to slip, and he was sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) in just a couple of weeks. A great season was flipped around in a flash.

But then Brink earned a spot back up with the Flyers in February. However, he is coming off a contest against the Ottawa Senators, where he was placed on the fourth line again. The Flyers cannot repeat history with the playoffs on the line. For him to flourish, he needs to be given a true opportunity.

Brink’s Promising Play Ends the Same Way

Since being called up from the AHL before the Flyers’ Feb. 27 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brink has played some really good hockey. He unlocked his offense in the top six against the Lightning and his next game against the Washington Capitals, improving the play of his linemates around him. All three played great on a line with Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost. That was until a miscue.

On a shift late in the second period, Brink lost his man, and the game-winning goal resulted. Head coach John Tortorella screamed at him from the bench and sat him for the rest of the game. Instead of being the spark his team needed, it worked in the other direction — the Flyers lost 5-2.

Somewhat graciously, Tortorella scratched fellow forward Olle Lycksell and spared Brink for the next game against the Senators to bring back Cam Atkinson, a player who has struggled heavily all season long. But Tortorella might as well have gone the distance with his punishment. Played on the fourth line, Brink was predictably a non-factor offensively and wasn’t particularly good defensively, either.

In place of Brink being on the second line with Tippett and Frost, Atkinson was played there. After arguably being the best players on the ice just the night before, Brink’s two former linemates were non-factors, just like he was. This was also somewhat predictable.

Tippett and Frost were not playing all that well before Brink was placed there. A lot of the Flyers’ top six were struggling before that point. When two struggling players finally find their mojo with a new linemate, breaking that up usually doesn’t end well.

But that’s not the major concern. That comes with the Flyers, specifically Tortorella, repeating history. After scoring 18 points in his first 32 games, things were going really well for Brink. One day, however, he was placed on the fourth line and became a frequent healthy scratch shortly after that. He didn’t produce, leading to him being sent down to the AHL. It was a mistake then, and that was proven once he got his top-six NHL minutes back about a month later.

Seemingly, the Flyers look to be starting that again. As well as they played against the Senators in a 4-2 win, Tyson Foerster’s two-goal effort is why the Flyers won the game at all. The Senators had all the pressure in the second period, and it would have been a one-goal game without a Cam York empty-net goal with a few tenths of a second showing on the third-period clock. The lack of production from the second line almost cost the Flyers the game — one would think that Brink being there would have gotten better results.

The Importance of the Rest of the Season

The Flyers are at a point in the season where they cannot afford to be petty. Tortorella’s coaching tactics clearly work, considering the Flyers’ 32-23-7 record. But all the games matter now. Losses are magnified, with several teams looking to pounce on every mistake Philadelphia makes. There is no time for long-term teaching moments anymore. Tortorella has won many games in the NHL — 736, in fact. He knows what he’s doing. But having Brink on the fourth line the rest of the way does good for nobody. It would be understandable if players ahead of him played better, but that hasn’t been the case.

If Tortorella’s plan for Brink the rest of the way is to have him on the fourth line because of one mistake in an otherwise flawless game, he is not worth having in the NHL. The youngster provides upside, but he’s not a miracle worker. He needs minutes to contribute and has proven that he can when given the chance. With just 20 games to go in the regular season, maximizing wins is the most important thing at this stage.

Looking at the Lines

Once forward Travis Konecny comes back from injury, it might be hard to get Brink top-six minutes on the surface, even if he is best suited in them. But the Flyers can make it work. Below is that visualized:

Left Wing Center Right Wing Travis Konecny Scott Laughton Tyson Foerster Owen Tippett Morgan Frost Bobby Brink Joel Farabee Sean Couturier Noah Cates Olle Lycksell Ryan Poehling Garnet Hathaway

The Flyers’ hottest players recently have been Foerster and Scott Laughton, so they’ll remain on the first line like they have been. Joel Farabee has been the player that has slotted there, but aside from his goal against the Senators, he was riding a bit of a cold streak. His new center in this scenario, Sean Couturier, has been played on the fourth line for his last few games.

In a similar situation to Brink, the point has been made — Couturier wasn’t playing well and has to be better. With someone like Noah Cates, who has evolved his game, that trio could play well. Finally, Lycksell was actually playing some good hockey on the fourth line but was scratched. It wouldn’t be bad for the Flyers to return to that.

Brink has played well enough for another chance on the second line. Aside from his one mistake, he was phenomenal and one of the Flyers’ best players when he was getting key minutes. Not only should he be given an opportunity on the second line again because he has earned it, but his teammates play better when he is there. He cannot get isolated again.