Tavares Weighs in on Matthews New Maple Leafs Contract (Video)

Auston Matthews finally signed his contract extension. And, by doing so, he’s made headlines once again. His new contract starts in the 2024-25 season and locks him into a four-year term. He’ll make a total of $53 million over that term.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs’ Defenseman Jake Gardiner: Where Is He Now?

By signing this deal, Matthews is locked in with the team through the 2027-28 season at an annual average value (AAV) of $13.25 million. During the first year of his contract, he’ll become the NHL’s highest-paid player.

If I did my math correctly, he’ll earn 15.4 percent of the total salary cap that first season ($87.7 million). During the 2022-23 season, he earned 14.3 percent of the team’s salary cap. The good news is that the percentage will decrease as the cap rises.

Matthews Has Set the Franchise Standards

Matthews has put up some impressive statistics over the past few seasons. This success certainly justifies a substantial pay raise. He has achieved the remarkable feat of scoring 40 or more goals in each of the last four seasons. This feat includes his setting the franchise record for goals in a single season by scoring 60 goals (and adding 46 assists for 106 points) in just 73 games during the 2021-22 season. That season also earned him the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s regular season MVP.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

All of those impressive numbers happened when Matthews was 25 years of age or younger. He won’t be turning 26 years old until Sept. 17. This means that his next contract will cover his prime years. He’s likely in for another big contract when this one is completed.

John Tavares Weighs In on the Signing

When he heard the news of Matthews’ extension, Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was interviewed and shared his insights about the signing. He clearly wasn’t surprised by Matthews’ decision to commit to the team for a four-year term. He noted over and over again that Matthews had always said he wanted to stay in Toronto.

That, to Tavares, made it clear that Matthews loved playing in Toronto and being a Maple Leaf. In fact, he cited numerous conversations the two players had about their shared desire to stay with the organization and continue building together.

For Tavares, Getting Matthews’ Contract Signed Before the Season Was Big

Tavares emphasized that getting Matthews’ contract extension settled before the start of the season was important for both Matthews and the team. The signing ensures that Matthews’ future won’t be a recurring topic of discussion. It also allows everyone to focus solely on their on-ice performance.

Latest News & Highlights

What Tavares didn’t say, and probably wouldn’t, is that Matthews’ signing draws a line in the sand for the other two big signings that are coming – those being William Nylander (who can sign an extension now) and Mitch Marner (who will be up for an extension next offseason).

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that Matthews’ commitment to the Maple Leafs is more than about the numbers on his contract – although it is that. It’s also a testament to his dedication to the team and his commitment to winning a Stanley Cup with this group of players and friends.

Related: Maple Leafs Season Might Hinge on Austin Matthews’ Recovery

Signing Matthews is potentially the team’s first step toward a bright future for Maple Leafs hockey. As Matthews enters his prime years, Toronto fans have lots of reasons to be excited about what’s to come.