Sabres News & Rumors: Wahlberg, Levi, Quinn & More

In this edition of Buffalo Sabres News & Rumors, I’ll share speculation about how good the Sabres could become in the near future. One Sabres writer believes the team will dominate the Atlantic Division within three years. As part of that discussion, I’ll look at some of the team’s core players and potential additions.

Second, the team has signed 18-year-old forward Anton Wahlberg to a three-year entry-level contract (ELC) after picking him in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The news is that Wahlberg will play with the Malmo Redhawks in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this season.

Third, I’ll consider whether goalie Devon Levi might be ready to lead the team. The prospect has an impressive track record, which includes NCAA Goalie of the Year honours and international medals. He’s shown promise with a successful stint in the NHL. Can Levi continue to grow and possibly earn the job as the starting goalie this season?

Item One: How Good Can the Sabres Become?

In a recent post, Sion Fawkes of SabreNoise speculated that the Sabres would “rule the Atlantic Division” within three years. He believes that the Sabres have positioned themselves to become contenders very soon. He also believes the team has built a core group of solid players and is now building a strategy to incorporate talent from its American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

The formula seems to be working. Both the Sabres and the AHL Americans (Amerks) had successful seasons last year.

The core group of Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin, and others have already signed or are expected to sign significant contracts. There’s also a group of potential additions to that core. These players include Devon Levi and Jack Quinn (when he returns from injury).

Item Two: Anton Wahlberg Loaned to Malmo of SHL

Anton Wahlberg, an 18-year-old forward selected by the Sabres in the second round of the 2023 Draft, has been loaned to the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL. He had a brief stint with the Redhawks last season, where he recorded two goals and two assists in 17 games. Wahlberg signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Sabres in July, indicating the team’s commitment to his development.

Anton Wahlberg, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, Wahlberg registered four points (two goals and two assists) in 17 games with Malmo. However, he put up 27 points (14 goals and 13 assists) in 32 games for Malmo’s J20 team.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said that the team tried to trade up to the first round to select Wahlberg before being able to pick him in the second round. The scouting staff had been watching him for a long time, monitoring his development and performance.

When he ended the season helping his team win silver at the U-18 World Championship, that tipped the scales. Sabres director of amateur scouting Jerry Forton believed Wahlberg showed the ability to perform under pressure and saw him as a player with a bright future.

Item Three: Is Devon Levi Ready to Lead This Team?

The Sabres believe Devon Levi is going to have a promising career. Although he was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round in 2020, he’s turned into one of the most highly regarded goalie prospects in the NHL.

Levi had three stellar seasons with Northeastern University, winning the NCAA Goalie of the Year award twice. He also helped his team earn a World Championship gold medal and a U20 World Junior Championship silver medal and has collected a myriad of weekly and monthly awards, including being a two-time Hobey Baker finalist in his last two collegiate seasons.

Devon Levi. Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Levi was acquired in the Sam Reinhart trade when the Sabres also picked up a first-round draft pick (Jiri Kulich) in 2022 – by the way, Kulich scored 24 goals with the Amerks last season.

Levi’s play since joining the Sabres has been solid. At the end of last season, as the team was chasing a postseason spot, he put together a strong seven-game record of 5-2-0 record with a .905 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average. Fans should look for the 6-foot goalie to get more NHL games this season. He might even earn the starting role.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

Jack Quinn’s injury is disappointing. He underwent surgery for an Achilles injury on Wednesday and will be sidelined for up to six months. That means he’ll at least miss the first month of the 2023-24 season. However, his recovery time could push his season’s start into December.

It’s a tough blow for the 21-year-old winger. Quinn is coming off a strong rookie season of 14 goals and 23 assists in 75 games. Sabres fans have to hope he comes back closer to the four-month time frame than the six-month frame.