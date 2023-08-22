The Best Calls of the Legendary Rick Jeanneret

Few things can compare to the experience of taking in a sporting event live in person. But in the case of the Buffalo Sabres, watching on television or listening on the radio may have been preferable, and the reason was simple – Rick Jeanneret.

One of the greatest broadcasters in the history of professional sports, Jeanneret (known affectionately as “RJ”) spoiled Sabres fans for over half a century. He was synonymous with the Sabres throughout his 51-year Hall of Fame career and the mark he left on both the franchise and hockey as a whole is difficult to describe in words. For veritably every big goal, save, hit, fight, win, and loss the team had, he was the storyteller, delighting listening and viewing audiences alike with his energy, intelligence, and humor.

Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, will go down as one of the darkest days in the history of Buffalo sports, with the Sabres and their fans taking a blow unlike any loss the team has endured over the years. After privately battling organ failure for over a year, Jeanneret sadly passed away at the age of 81. The outpouring of tributes from around the hockey world has since put into perspective just how big an impact the icon had on the sport. There was never a single doubt that he loved what he did, and that he was a master of his craft.

Why Jeanneret Was So Great

Sometimes the easiest questions are the toughest to answer, and this one fits that category. There’s a true myriad of reasons why Jeanneret was so brilliant at his job. He was smart, boisterous, quick-witted, funny, heartwarming and humble. To put it simply, he was entertaining. His vibrancy and passion consistently made Sabres games a joy to follow whether the team was up by two or down by 10.

The Sabres posed for a photo with Jeanneret after he was honored on April 1, 2022 (Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images).

In addition to those qualities, Jeanneret had a natural gift for capturing the moment, especially in the first half of his career when he was exclusively on the radio. He had the ability to make every listener and/or viewer feel like they were sitting in the front row and he put together a veritable library of memorable calls over the years. Whether it was his reaction to a big moment or simply the language he used while following the action, the St. Catharines, ON native was a genuine one-of-a-kind.

Everyone has their own favorite “Jeanneretism” and ranking them would be a nearly impossible task. But, there does seem to be a consensus on what the legend’s most iconic sayings were. Let’s dive into that with some of the most essential Rick Jeanneret calls.

La-la-la-la-la-la-Fontaine

Hall of Famer Pat LaFontaine electrified Sabres fans over six brilliant seasons and remains one of the best players in the history of the franchise. When he arrived in 1991 after being acquired from the New York Islanders, he wasted little time making his mark, scoring in his very first game. Though that in itself proved that the Sabres had made the right move in trading for him, the team’s play-by-play man made it even more impactful.

Fellow Sabres legend and number retiree Danny Gare, who was on color commentary for the game alongside Barry Buetel, recalled the moment and stated that Jeanneret physically stopped him from speaking after LaFontaine scored so that he could deliver the line. Gare stated that he laughed so hard afterward that he nearly fell out of the broadcast booth at the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium (“The Aud”).

The call manages to be simultaneously simple and brilliant and proves how quickly Jeanneret could think on his feet. It became one of his signature lines and it was repeated frequently throughout the remainder of LaFontaine’s tenure with the Sabres, up to and including his number retirement in 2006.

We Are Not Worthy

Anyone who listened to or watched Jeanneret knows that he loved the big moments, and Dominik Hasek gave him a practically unending supply throughout his years in Buffalo. The superstar goaltender dazzled fans night in and night out with his unconventional but highly effective “flopping” style. It made for constant highlight reel material and perhaps the best example came in the 1998 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal vs. the Philadelphia Flyers in Buffalo.

Philadelphia’s John LeClair drew Hasek and the Sabres’ defense to the right side of the net in anticipation of a shot, but at the last second, he made a slick pass to Trent Klatt in front of the net, giving him what looked to be a guaranteed goal that would have given the Flyers a 2-1 lead. However, Hasek dove back in front of the net and managed to make a jaw-dropping blocker save after dropping his stick, sending a charge through the crowd at then-Marine Midland Arena.

It was one of the best saves in NHL history and arguably the best of Hasek’s career. “We are not worthy” is undeniably a bit cheesy, but it perfectly summed up the moment. The save was miraculous and in that moment, we were indeed not worthy.

Back to the Meadowlands

Over their 53-plus year history, Sabres fans have witnessed a few contests of epic proportion, but none more so than in the 1994 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal. With Buffalo facing a 3-2 series deficit against the New Jersey Devils, there was a noticeable tension in the air as the teams took the ice at the Aud for Game 6. Though they had Hasek in their own goal, the Sabres had to overcome Devils rookie phenom Martin Brodeur to force a winner-take-all Game 7. Everyone was expecting the game to be tightly contested, but nobody saw what was in store.

The game was a stalemate unlike anything the NHL had seen before or since. Regulation ended without either team scoring a goal, as did the first, second, and third overtimes. As the clock crossed the midnight hour and the game doubled its original length, Hasek and Brodeur made save after save after save to keep the action going. If watching the contest was taxing, imagine providing commentary on it. Jeanneret, this time with an injured LaFontaine and Sabres Hall of Famer Larry Playfair in the booth with him, remained sharp despite how exhausting it must have been.

Then, at 5:43 of the fourth overtime, Dave Hannan picked up a pass from Jason Dawe in front of the net and roofed a backhand over a sprawling Brodeur to finally win the game. The moment was layered, as not only had the Sabres emerged victorious in one of the greatest battles in NHL history, but they had forced a seventh game as well. Hasek finished with a 70-save shutout, which remains an NHL record (Brodeur made 59 himself).

Jeanneret’s reaction was one of many things that made him the stuff of legend. “This series is going back to where Jimmy Hoffa is,” he roared as what remained of the crowd went bonkers. He stated on the record multiple times afterward that the call was nonsense and that he couldn’t think of something better to say amidst the madness, which somehow makes it even cooler. The goal was one of the signature moments in the history of the Aud, thanks in part to the commentator’s brilliance.

Top Shelf (Where Momma Hides The Cookies)

While a majority of Jeanneret’s calls were unique to one player or circumstance, he also had plenty that he could bust out in any situation. The best example was arguably “top shelf where Momma hides the cookies”, which he eventually used whenever a Sabre scored on a high shot. It further showcased his creativity and contributed to another of his best qualities – familiarity. Fans knew exactly what to expect whenever listening to him, and it’s what kept them coming back for over 50 years. But, at the same time, he was so exhilarating and captivating that none of his calls ever became stale or predictable.

Countless Sabres over the years were “top shelf”, most notably former captain Daniel Briere, whose propensity for scoring in the top of the net was so extensive that he was dubbed “Cookie Monster”. The saying has become commonplace in the lexicon of the sport and further shows how wide-ranging of an impact the broadcaster had. When hockey players of all levels quote you that specifically, you know you’ve done something right.

May Day, May Day

To say that the odds were stacked against the Sabres in the opening round of the 1993 Playoffs would be a big understatement. The team hadn’t won a postseason series in a decade to that point, dating back to 1983. In addition to that, if they wanted to at long last change their fortunes, they’d have to go through one of their most hated rivals to do so. The Boston Bruins finished 23 points ahead in that year’s standings and stood a good chance of making easy work of the matchup, but the Sabres came to play.

Buffalo won the first three games and had the chance to finish off the remarkable sweep at home at the Aud in Game 4. It quickly seemed like that wouldn’t be the case, though, as the Bruins came out firing and took a commanding 5-2 lead in the second period, chasing Grant Fuhr after he allowed four goals on 12 shots. The Sabres weren’t about to waste the opportunity they had, however, and came soaring back to tie the game at five. To overtime it went.

Roughly five minutes into the extra period, LaFontaine took a breakout pass from defenseman Doug Bodger and was tripped, but managed to slide the puck to winger Brad May. May, 21 years old at the time, hadn’t scored a goal in over a month at that point and had Ray Bourque, perhaps the greatest defenseman of all time, standing between himself and the net. But, to the surprise of Jeanneret and everyone watching, May deked the Hall of Famer out of his pants and then put the game-winner past a sprawling Andy Moog.

The Sabres chased their unlikely hero around the ice while the roof exploded off of the Aud and Jeanneret bellowed “May Day” over and over. Though it was only two words, it couldn’t have summarized the magic of that moment any better. Not only is it his signature call, but it remains one of the most memorable in NHL history. “May Day” is arguably the greatest moment in Sabres history, but it would have been just a goal had it not been for Jeanneret.

These Guys Are Good, Scary Good

Since Jeanneret called all but one year of Sabres hockey before retiring in 2022, certain calls stand out to different generations. Those that experienced the 1975 Stanley Cup Final remember his reaction to Rene Robert’s overtime winner in the legendary Fog Game and fans of the 1980s know exactly what had happened when they heard “wow-wee Housley!” Given that, it’s easy to assume what resonates the most with a younger demographic of the fanbase.

When Jason Pominville scored shorthanded in overtime of Game 5 of the 2006 Eastern Conference Semifinal to eliminate the Ottawa Senators, it was notable for a myriad of reasons. It was the first time that happened in NHL history, as countless series-winning overtime goals had been scored to that point, but none ever by a team that was down a man. More importantly to the Sabres, however, it completed their stunning upset of the Senators and sent them to the Eastern Conference Final, a place the media didn’t give them a chance in the world of reaching when the season started. And it was that doubt that fueled Jeanneret’s iconic reaction.

“Now do you believe, now do you believe?!”, he exclaimed whilst Pominville was being mobbed on the ice. The question wasn’t directed at Sabres fans, but rather at the multitude of detractors the team dealt with throughout the season despite how many heads they turned along the way. It was a picture-perfect vindication for the underdogs and drove the point home that they were indeed for real.

The Sabres came up short in their quest for the Stanley Cup that year, but it didn’t matter. The magic and emotion of that playoff run (and that call in particular) have endured and still give listeners chills 17 years later. Jeanneret captured the imaginations of Sabres fans throughout his entire career, but on that night in Ottawa, he made believers of us all.

A Legacy That Will Last Forever

Jeanneret may be gone, and though there will undoubtedly be something missing without him, his spirit will endure forever in the Sabres franchise and all those who were fortunate enough to ever listen to him. The coming season for the Sabres was already sure to be of high intrigue after the team came so close to returning to the playoffs last season. But in addition to the postseason chase, fans will now be tuning in to see how the team will honor the fallen legend throughout the year.

When the Sabres raised a banner to the rafters of KeyBank Center in his honor during his final season, Jeanneret gave the fans three simple words – “I love you.” We love you too, RJ. Thank you for the memories.