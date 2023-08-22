San Jose Sharks: 5 Must-See Games During 2023-24 Season

The San Jose Sharks have made a couple of major moves in the past six months, with some previously beloved names leaving the Bay Area and some new faces arriving for the first time. Over the course of the season, there will be many reasons to be excited about visiting the SAP Center or watching the game on TV if the team is away from home. Every season there is an abundance of storylines surrounding each team in the NHL, and 2023-24 will be no different. As a result, let’s take a look at five games that will be important for Sharks fans to make sure they don’t miss.

Oct. 12, 2023 vs Vegas Golden Knights

Opening night is always one of the most exciting events in the hockey world, whether it be for fans, players, or management. A summer of hard work and dedication finally pays off, and we get to see the results on the ice for the first time. Factor in that the Sharks will be facing the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, and it will only make the evening much more intense. This will be the first time players such as Anthony Duclair, Filip Zadina, Mike Hoffman, and a few others suit up in teal. Although some core pieces are still in place, this is going to be a very different-looking Sharks team from last season. If the team is able to get off to a hot start, it could change the trajectory of their season. Of course, there’s never a hotter start than defeating the reigning champions if the Sharks are able to pull off the upset.

Nov. 4, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Penguins

The No. 65 has been one of the most commonly seen on fans’ backs since Erik Karlsson arrived in San Jose in September 2018. Now five years later he’s going to be returning to the Shark Tank in different colors, the black and gold of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Seeing the Penguins come to town is always an exciting occasion considering Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and company are only here once per season. Adding Karlsson to the mix makes it so much more meaningful for Bay Area hockey fans.

Karlsson’s first time returning to San Jose will certainly be an emotional night, as he was the main bright spot during the organization’s decline from contending to an essentially forced rebuild. Emotions are bound to run high on both sides, as all players involved in the trade will want to beat their former teams and as a result, their teammates are going to push as hard as possible to make that a reality.

Dec. 1, 2023 @ New Jersey Devils; Feb. 27, 2024 vs Devils

The first of two games against the New Jersey Devils, and the only away game on this list, will take place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It’ll mark the return of Fabian Zetterlund, Mackenzie Blackwood, and possibly Nikita Okhotiuk to their old stomping ground. It’s also possible that Shakir Mukhamadullin will face his former organization if he makes the NHL roster. On the other side of the ice, Timo Meier will face his former team for the first time since being traded prior to last season’s trade deadline.

Just a few months later, the tables will be turned as the Sharks will host the Devils near the end of February. Meier will make his return to San Jose on a night that will certainly be emotional for the fans who have supported him since he was drafted by the Sharks in 2015. Although he’s seemingly embracing his new home since he signed an eight-year extension this past offseason, it’s always an important night when a player returns to their first NHL home.

March 3, 2024 vs Chicago Blackhawks

There will only be one opportunity to witness the NHL’s newest superstar in San Jose this season. Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will come to town in March, and give the Bay Area a taste of how dominant he’ll be for years to come. The star center was drafted first overall in the 2023 Draft and has been compared to Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, among others. He’s not officially on the roster, as it’s never a guarantee a player makes the roster their first season after being drafted; however, it’s as close as it can get with Bedard. Realistically, there’s a 99.99% chance he’ll be in Chicago’s lineup almost every night this coming season. It’s not every day that fans get to see a rookie generational talent, but this season Sharks fans will have that chance.

The Sharks aren’t expected to be the most competitive team this coming season, however, that doesn’t mean quite a few of their games won’t be important to watch. Factor in the young talent that will likely make the roster this coming season with the aforementioned storylines, and there’s a lot to be excited about at the SAP Center even if the results likely won’t be in the Sharks’ favor.