2024 World Junior Championship Team Finland Final Roster

In recent years, Finland has continued to remain a dominant presence throughout the international hockey scene. At all levels, they’ve typically sent rosters full of smart, disciplined, and mature players who flourish in their system. In terms of the World Junior Championship (WJC), they’ve churned out tons of talent, including but not limited to: Aleksander Barkov, Juuse Saros, Sebastian Aho, Mikko Rantanen, and Patrik Laine.

They had a stretch of three gold medals in six years from 2014 to 2019 but have failed to become champions since. Finland will be in a tough Group A with Canada, Sweden, Germany and Latvia. With some loaded rosters for the US and Canada, it will be a difficult task for Finland to reach the mountaintop. But that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. Let’s take a look at who will be lacing them up for Finland at the WJC:

Goaltending

Eemil Vinni (Joensuu KP), Niklas Kokko (Oulu Kärpät), Noa Vali (Turku TPS)

In last year’s tournament, Jani Lampinen stole the show with a 1.66 goals-against average (GAA) and .933 save percentage (SV%). He has aged out and is unable to return, which means it’s Seattle Kraken prospect Niklas Kokko’s net to lose. He was on the roster for last year’s tournament but did not see any game action.

The 19-year-old Kokko has a respectable 2.36 GAA and .906 SV% in 10 games for Karpat, playing against men at the top level of Finnish hockey (Liiga). However, he’s struggled recently after a hot start – with an .845 SV% in his last four contests. If he starts to struggle, it will be between 18-year-olds Noa Vali and Eemil Vinni. Both have played well lately with their respective clubs, but are not returnees like Kokko.

The #SeaKraken have signed goaltender Niklas Kokko to a three-year, entry-level contract ($950k AAV). pic.twitter.com/laHrTuxVrp — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) May 9, 2023

Goaltending is super random at this tournament and traditionally, coaches don’t tend to stick long with their starting netminders if they struggle. With how important every game is, there’s not enough time to bank on their improvement. But Kokko was a second-round pick by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL Draft for a reason, and he certainly has the skill to hit the ground running and steal some games for the Finns.

For Finland to have any sort of realistic chance at competing for gold, they’ll need Kokko (or whoever they may happen to switch in) to be dominant. But if it gets to the point where they need to make a permanent goalie switch (barring injury), they’ve likely dug too deep of a hole for themselves anyway.

Last year, Adam Gajan got red-hot in net for Slovakia and was a Connor Bedard highlight-reel goal away from knocking off Canada in overtime. The Finns could benefit from a similar storyline.

Defensemen

Otto Salin (HIFK), Arttu Kärki (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds), Kasper Kulonummi (Tappara Tampere), Emil Pieniniemi (Oulu Kärpät), Joona Vaisanen (Dubuque Fighting Saints), Kalle Kangas (Jokerit), Jesse Pulkkinen (JYP Jyvaskyla)

In the past, Finland has been a hit-or-miss on the blue line. They’ve had some years where they’re loaded on the back end, and others where it’s more of a question mark.

This go-around, it appears to be more of the latter. Arttu Karki is probably a solid bet to bring offense as he’s scored 16 goals in just 30 games for the Greyhounds.

Otto Salin, Team Finland (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Kasper Kulonummi has seven points in nine games in international play, so he could potentially chip in offensively as well. But his offense was almost non-existent for Tappara, showing that he can settle in more of a defensive role if needed. Otherwise, there are no real dynamic offensive threats so they’ll all need to play a sound defensive game with minimal blips.

Kulonummi, Otto Salin and Emil Pieniniemi have all seen a good amount of professional play in Liiga, which should serve them well. Jesse Pulkkinen has only played 11 games between Mestis and Liiga, but has played well in both. He’s also easily the largest presence on the Finnish blue line, standing at 6-foot-6, 207 pounds.

Jesse Pulkkinen is someone to pay attention to as an overager. 6'6 Finnish Defenseman for KeuPa on loan from JYP who has taken massive leaps at both ends this season. Good skating for his size and decent puck-moving ability. https://t.co/79PIlQdtap — Austin Kelly (@AustinReporting) November 26, 2023

Kalle Kangas, a Pittsburgh Penguins seventh-round pick, is the next-largest at 6-foot-4, 198 pounds. Vaisanen is sort of a wild card. He’s putting up some great numbers in the United States Hockey League (USHL), with 21 points in 24 games and a plus-16 rating. But it’s tougher to tell how his play will translate to the WJC.

It’s not a bad defensive corps by any means, but without any consensus stars, it remains uncertain as to how some players will step up under the bright lights.

Forwards

Rasmus Kumpulainen (Oshawa Generals), Konsta Helenius (Mikkelin Jukurit), Oiva Keskinen (Tappara Tampere), Kasper Halttunen (London Knights), Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (HIFK), Max Koskipirtti (Michigan Tech University), Jere Lassila (JYP Jyvaskyla), Lenni Hameenaho (Porin Assat), Emil Hemming (Turku TPS), Jani Nyman (Tampere Ilves), Tommi Mannisto (Michigan State University), Janne Naukkarinen (SaiPa Lappeenranta)

The forward corps is certainly hurting in the absence of their star, Joakim Kemell. The first-round pick by the Nashville Predators has been tearing it up in the American Hockey League (AHL), with a near point-per-game pace. According to Nashville Hockey Now, the Predators did not give him permission to head to the World Juniors, which should speak to the impact they feel he can make on the big club soon.

In his absence, they still have a pretty large stock of talent. There are seven forwards with NHL prospect affiliation, as well as a couple who can raise their stock for this upcoming draft.

Success in the Liiga has remained a common theme throughout the years when Finland builds their roster, and it makes sense. In theory, if they can play well against men, playing against teenagers shouldn’t be an issue.

Kraken prospect Jani Nyman looks to be an absolute steal for a second-round pick. He stands at 6-foot-4, 207 pounds, and his 14 goals are tied for second among all Liiga skaters. That’s almost unheard of for a 19-year-old. I’d certainly expect him to be near the team lead in goals.

Jani Nyman, Team Finland (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Similarly, New Jersey Devils’ prospect Lenni Hameenaho isn’t too far behind him with 11 Liiga goals, and he’s flourished in international play. Between the World Junior Summer Showcase and pre-tournament play, Hameenaho has six goals and three assists (nine points) in six games.

Both Nyman and Hameenaho, if healthy, should continue to put pucks in the back of the net. Then they add Konsta Helenius into that mix, who as a 17-year-old, has dominated the Liiga in his own right. He could potentially be a top-five draft pick in 2024, and he should be a driving force while centering either Nyman or Hameenaho. Expect him to rack up tons of assists.

Kasper Halttunen, a San Jose Sharks prospect, has an eye-opening 20 goals and 31 points in 28 games for the London Knights. He’ll be another dynamic force for the Finns. And St. Louis Blues prospect, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, started off slow this season but has nine points in his last ten games, between Liiga and pre-tournament action.

Likely finishing off the top-six, Rasmus Kumpulainen has been a very good point-per-game player for the Oshawa Generals. The rest of the forward group is filled with guys who can certainly hold their own. Oiva Keskinen has a respectable 15 points in 29 Liiga contests, Jere Lassila has 11 in 27, and Janne Naukkarinen has seven in 16.

I haven’t even yet mentioned 17-year-old Emil Hemming who is starting to break out in the Liiga, and is projected as a later first-round pick. While he’ll likely face a smaller role in this tournament, he has the potential to come up with a big play when needed…and if all goes well, he’ll certainly return for a larger role in future tournaments.

Max Koskipirtti and Tommi Mannisto are the only two players on Finland’s roster to play in college, and they’re both having okay seasons. Neither of them has produced much, but they should play in very limited roles.

Finns Need to Hit the Ground Running

Since Finland plays in such a tough group, they need to start racking up points immediately to put themselves in a better position once elimination rounds begin. Their first contest is against Canada, which is arguably their toughest preliminary round opponent.

If they can find a way to win, that would make an immediate statement that Finland is not messing around this year. It won’t be an easy task, but they are balanced enough to do it. If they stick to their system and limit mistakes, like they often have throughout the years, there’s always a shot.

So no, it’s certainly not the most talented roster Finland has ever put out. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t capable.