THW Podcast – Ep. 21 – Oilers, Blues, Maple Leafs

On this edition of the Hockey Writers Podcast, we chat the Edmonton Oilers and their formal offer to Ken Holland for the GM’s role, we bring in The Old Prof to talk about the Toronto Maple Leafs and Stephen Ground stops by to chat about the St. Louis Blues.

Are the Oilers making the right decision? What will Kyle Dubas do in Toronto knowing he’s got some serious salary cap issues? How is this series going to end between the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars?

I take the wheel for the first few minutes of the podcast and share my opinion on the Edmonton Oilers and what they’re doing with this GM search. Perhaps my opinion doesn’t match everyone’s, but I believe the Oilers were hoping for Kelly McCrimmon, didn’t land him and are now rushing a decision on Ken Holland.

Am I wrong?

We then bring in The Old Prof to talk the Toronto Maple Leafs, their quest to sign Mitch Marner, if they’ll need to trade players to do so and who they might have to let walk.

Is Nazem Kadri done with the Maple Leafs? The Old Prof isn’t so sure.

Finally, Stephen Ground talks the St. Louis Blues, their long road to the playoffs, quick victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Round 1 and struggles with Dallas in Round 2. Can they get past the Stars and if they do, how will they handle either Colorado or San Jose?

We also ask Stephen for his thoughts on the coaching situation in St. Louis and if it compares at all to what’s going on in Edmonton.

