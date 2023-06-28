Grading the Penguins’ Trade for Smith from Golden Knights

While they took home the 2023 Stanley Cup mere weeks ago, the Vegas Golden Knights are continuing their relentless quest to conquer the league, which will once again involve the trade of one of their original ‘misfits.’ Prior to the start of the 2023 NHL Draft, the Golden Knights have traded Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2024 third-round draft pick.

As a team that is perennially up against (or above) the cap, it should come as no surprise that Vegas was looking to make space no matter what it takes. However, this is also the first major trade made by the Penguins since Kyle Dubas took over as President earlier this month. So for both franchises, this marks a significant move even if it isn’t a true blockbuster by any means.

With this in mind, let’s dig into this deal a little more and give out some well-earned trade grades.

Golden Knights Shed Needed Cap

For the Golden Knights, trading Smith is a relatively simple equation. They needed to shed cap space, and Smith was one of their larger contracts that still held positive value on the trade market. Considering how often they have dealt players for little to no return, bringing back a third-round pick feels like a bit of a coup, especially since it clears $5 million for the next two seasons.

While the loss of Reilly Smith will hurt fans of the Vegas Golden Knights, he at least left the franchise at an all-time high.

However, in terms of optics, this is another tough move for the Golden Knights. Smith was a fan favorite who was an original member of the franchise (deemed the misfits) since the 2017 expansion draft that grew into his game with the fledgling franchise. While he was able to cap off his Vegas career at a high point, it’s still a bit shocking to see him departing the franchise.

This is just another sign that the Golden Knights hold no loyalties to any player. This cut-throat business has worked for them so far, but it’s hard not to think about the human aspects of a trade like this.

Grade: B-

Penguins Add Needed Depth With Smith

For the Penguins, adding Smith for a 2024 third-round pick (which was originally from the Golden Knights) is a fantastic use of resources. While future assets are great, Dubas has made it clear that he is looking to build upon this core in order to keep Pittsburgh as a franchise that holds Stanley Cup aspirations.

By adding Smith, they will make their depth immediately better. The 2022-23 season was arguably his best yet, as he posted 26 goals and 56 points in 78 games played, which were both at or near his career records.

While he may not be the best offensive player in the NHL, Smith is a smart forward who will slot into Pittsburgh’s top-six immediately out of training camp. If things go well, he could be playing alongside the likes of Sidney Crosby, which may allow him to set new career scoring records for the next two seasons. Plus, if he is a good fit, he could potentially be brought back by the Penguins in a reduced veteran role when his contract ends in 2025.

Now, you can argue that the Penguins shouldn’t be adding another aging $5 million forward to their lineup, but Smith feels like a fairly safe target. He isn’t going to blow your mind with his toolkit, but he is the type of solid top-six forward that makes your team better now, and he is a proven playoff performer that knows what it takes to win it all, which is what Pittsburgh is aiming for.

Reilly Smith, formally of the Vegas Golden Knights.

So, while I don’t think this move is an absolute homerun, it’s still a great addition for the Penguins.

Grade: B