Maple Leafs Re-Sign Holmberg to a Two-Year Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed right winger Pontus Holmberg to a two-year contract carrying an $800,000 average annual value (AAV). Their second re-signing of the day, the Maple Leafs are slowly bringing back the players that played for them during the 2022-23 season. Originally drafted in round six of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Holmberg made his NHL debut this past season.

Pontus Holmberg signs a two-year extension with the #leafs carrying an $800,000 AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 28, 2023

Holmberg came over to North America at the end of the 2021-22 season following the end of his season with Vaxjo HC of the Swedish Hockey League. Holmberg played six games during the 2021-22 season with the Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. In those six games, he scored two goals and two assists for four points, a promising start to his North American hockey career.

Holmberg’s Season With The Maple Leafs & Marlies

This season with the Maple Leafs, Holmberg played in 37 games, scoring five goals and eight assists for 13 points. He had 24 hits, blocked 18 shots, and was a spark plug in the bottom six when he played. His speed helped add a new dynamic to the Maple Leafs’ depth, giving head coach Sheldon Keefe options to choose from when filling his lines. While not the most physical player, Holmberg helps the Maple Leafs with his good defensive game, quickness, and slight scoring touch. He will not be relied on to get into fights or throw massive open-ice hits.

Pontus Holmberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With the Marlies, Holmberg scored ten goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 38 games. He shined in the Marlies’ short playoff run, scoring six goals and two assists in seven games. His fantastic playoff output should give Maple Leafs fans confidence that he can be a secondary contributor next season. His cheap cap hit helps the Maple Leafs’ challenging financial situation, providing some certainty with all the teams moving parts.

Holmberg Eyeing Full-Time Roster Spot Next Season

The Maple Leafs hope Holmberg can become a full-time NHL player next season. The 6-foot right winger provided valuable depth during the 2022-23 campaign, giving them options in their bottom six when injuries arose. With David Kampf getting re-signed and the salary cap still staying relatively stagnant for the 2023-24 season, the Maple Leafs need each signing to be worth every penny.

Holmberg’s success will be crucial in how the Maple Leafs’ bottom six shapes up, but at worst, he is a good depth option on an extremely cheap contract. He likely begins the 2023-24 season on the Maple Leafs’ third or fourth line as he continues to develop. He’s already beaten the odds for a sixth-round pick by merely making the NHL, showing his passion and commitment to improving his game at every level.

The Holmberg re-signing does not impact the Maple Leafs’ situation with Auston Matthews, William Nylander, or any other significant decision new general manager Brad Treliving must make. Instead, it shows that the Maple Leafs continue to find ways to sign cheap, useful players to play in their bottom six that can raise their stock once the deal is up. Holmberg will likely exceed the value of this deal, and it would not be surprising to see him get a raise on his next contract in two years.