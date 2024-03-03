3 Under-the-Radar Trade Deadline Targets

The lead-up to the 2024 Trade Deadline has been very hectic. Lots of contradicting reports have led to a lot of people questioning who is available, who isn’t, and who are the real buyers and sellers of this trade deadline. It’s under that philosophy, that brings clarity to this situation.

NHL Trade Deadline 2024 (The Hockey Writers)

This season, there are a lot more teams looking to fight their way into the playoffs, which has led to teams looking to buy. However, what’s peculiar is that there are teams in the mix for wild card contention, or even in a playoff spot who have been linked in reports to be bigger sellers than buyers. Teams like the Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, St. Louis Blues, and Calgary Flames are all teams who fit that criteria.

Now, what’s interesting is that all four of those teams are in the mix for a playoff spot, or currently in playoff contention, and yet there are teams behind them in the standings that are looking to buy from those very teams despite them being out of the playoff hunt. That’s what has led to an interesting leadup to the trade deadline.

Now, there are also a few teams that possess the middle group between both buyers and sellers which would be your teams that are looking to retool. A few teams that are in this category would be the Ottawa Senators who have struggled to gain any momentum towards a better future despite a very strong roster. Furthermore, another team that is knowingly in the retool category would be the Blues.

The Names That Will Be Priorities for Buyers

There are multiple names out there on the trade market that will attract the league’s best teams. With names like Pavel Buchnevich, Jake Guentzel, Noah Hanifin, Frank Vatrano, Vladimir Tarasenko, and more. Any team in the mix for a playoff spot will be all over all of these names in the hopes of helping them push their lineup over the edge.

Related: NHL Rumors: Canucks, Flames, Maple Leafs, Oilers

With teams like the Dallas Stars holding $2 million in cap space, and should they put Tyle Seguin on long-term injury reserve (LTIR), that would free up an additional $9.8 million to make a move at the trade deadline. The Vegas Golden Knights on the other hand, after putting Mark Stone on LTIR, currently possess $6 million to play with at the deadline. For both of those teams, should the Stars put Seguin on LTIR, they would both have the ability to acquire relatively any player at the deadline. However, with a team not looking to get rid of many assets, that brings us to the point of this article – the underrated trade targets at this season’s trade deadline.

Under-the-Radar Trade Targets

When it comes to some of the names listed above like Vatrano, Guentzel, Buchnevich, and Hanifin, the price will be costly to the future of an organization. Furthermore, although the cap space is going up $4 million next year, they will have to pay these players a reasonable amount to ensure they don’t hit the open market at the end of the season. It’s with that being said that teams with limited cap space like the Golden Knights and Stars could look to utilize some of the low-risk, high-reward players. With that being said, there are a few names that come to mind.

Morgan Frost

Morgan Frost is one of the more underappreciated players in the league today. In the past, Flyers head coach John Tortorella wasn’t known for relating to young players. In that, his hiring in Philadelphia was not one many predicted given the numerous young players on the current roster. Although many younger players have taken to the coach, Tortorella seems to have his eye on Frost who has been benched for stretches this season.

Frost has played in 50 games this season and has 31 points on nine goals and 22 assists. His performance this season, though not necessarily elite play, has been consistent and reliable, especially in the defensive zone. Currently acting as the Flyers’ second-line center, he has been able to keep the Flyers in games and minimize the depth of the opposition.

His defensive prowess and IQ have allowed him to keep teams from scoring up and down the lineup despite having goaltending questions since Samuel Ersson took over for Carter Hart. Frost currently has a defensive efficiency rating of 80 percent and a forecheck involvement rating of 68 percent according to Jfresh. His consistency in the defensive zone has made him an impact player, but the thing that makes him one of the more underrated players that’s available this trade deadline is his ability to produce in the offensive zone as well.

Morgan Frost, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite a rough start to the season, Frost has rebounded and excelled since. Looking at his stats from Dec. 1, 2023, he has played in 37 games. In those games, he has six goals and 20 assists for 26 points. At that pace, he would have 57 points in an 82-game season. Furthermore, when looking at his numbers, he is excelling off the rush and in transition, which is pivotal for a team that likes to play with pace like the Flyers.

In transition, Frost has an entry passes rating of 99 and a carries rating of 85 according to Andy & Rono. Furthermore, he has a high-danger assists rating of 90. It’s these numbers that tell us Frost is terrific when working north-to-south instead of east-to-west. Frost’s numbers when set up in the offensive zone take a significant decrease however, his transition numbers and off-the-rush metrics are phenomenal (from ‘JFresh Substack’).

Reilly Smith

Reilly Smith’s NHL career reached all-new heights last season with the Golden Knights after they solidified a Stanley Cup victory over his former team the Florida Panthers. His contributions, alongside teammates William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault, were pivotal in securing the championship. Smith’s journey from his early days in the league to winning the Stanley Cup reflects his dedication and perseverance in the sport. His success serves as an inspiration to aspiring players, highlighting the rewards of hard work and teamwork.

Smith has been a very consistent two-way winger for his entire career, and his reliability in both zones created a very strong second line for the Golden Knights. However, with the Golden Knights needing to clear cap space to make room for all their large contracts, they ended up moving on from the forward in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins this past off-season.

The Penguins’ Stanley Cup window is closing and adding experience and championship pedigree was on their to-do list this past off-season. With this in mind, general manager Kyle Dubas decided that moving a mid-round pick for Smith would benefit the organization and help return the Penguins to their winning ways.

Fast forwarding to today, the Penguins are in dire need of youth and speed, and to obtain those traits, selling at the deadline could be the direction the team has to take. A player with a pedigree like Smith will be coveted heavily and can be used as an asset so the Penguins can correct their lack of youth in the pipeline and potentially even add to their current draft capital.

Reilly Smith, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Smith this season has been on and off the injured reserve (IR) list, but when healthy he has shown up and been consistent for the Penguins. In his 51 games this season he has 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. Just under a half point per game, he has once again shown consistency and dependability.

To go along with his offensive production, it’s important to note that he has once again been stellar in terms of lockdown defense. Playing on the second line for most of the season, and according to Andy & Rono, Smith currently possesses a defensive impact rating of 69. He has faced some tough matchups this season having to play up in the lineup due to the injury to Guentzel last month. In his absence, Smith has been asked to step up offensively, and although he hasn’t been able to produce on the power play as much as the team would like, he still has six assists and one goal on the man advantage.

Moreover, when you look at his numbers in special teams play, he has a penalty kill WAR percentage of 83. That alone tells the story of his defensive positioning and the experience he has. He knows when to press when to play in the zone, and where to be at all times. Those traits are incredibly valuable to an organization.

As for people who may question his ability to keep up with the fast pace of some of the younger teams, it should be noted that although he may not be considered fast in the modern day when compared to guys like Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid, he can provide a security blanket in terms of transition play. He also has terrific numbers in the offensive zone with an in-zone offense percentage of 81 percent, and a rush offense execution percentage of 74 according to Jfresh.

Shane Pinto

Shane Pinto’s journey this season has been intriguing, starting with his suspension for gambling. Despite the setback, he has returned to the lineup with a strong performance, especially in the offensive zone, showcasing the promise he displayed in his rookie season.

In the 2022-23 season, Pinto’s consistent presence in all 82 games for the Senators yielded 20 goals and 15 assists, demonstrating his offensive potential. His ability to score goals, create plays, and maneuver the puck in transition provided hope for the Senators, and his return from suspension has been impactful.

In 17 games this season, Pinto has already contributed six goals and nine assists, totaling 15 points. His offensive drive has injected much-needed energy into the struggling Senators lineup. Considering his impressive performance, they could explore trading him to capitalize on his value and acquire draft picks to strengthen their prospect pool.

Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Analyzing his statistics from this season, Pinto’s offensive efficiency percentage of 62% (Andy-Rono.com) and shot contribution rating of 75 highlight his scoring prowess and playmaking ability. Although not heavily involved in penalty kill duties, his defensive efficiency percentage of 85 underscores his reliability in the defensive zone and ability to make plays without committing errors.

As a restricted free agent, Pinto’s profile offers potential for teams seeking offensive depth, and trading for him could represent a low-risk, high-reward opportunity to enhance their roster.

Low Risk, High Reward

Teams seeking to bolster their depth should prioritize acquiring players like Smith, Frost, and Pinto. Each player brings unique skills and potential to enhance their new team’s performance.

Smith, a seasoned veteran and Stanley Cup winner offers invaluable experience and a strong two-way presence on the wing. His ability to contribute in all areas of the game makes him a valuable asset for any team eyeing a postseason push or seeking leadership in the locker room.

Frost, a young forward on the rise, brings speed and skill to the ice, making him an ideal addition for teams aiming to inject youth and agility into their lineup. As he continues to develop and refine his game, he has the potential to become a key contributor and playmaker for his new team.

Pinto, another promising young winger, showcases the potential to evolve into a top-tier player with his combination of offensive flair and defensive responsibility. His versatility and potential to contribute 60-70 points make him an enticing option for teams looking to add scoring depth and a reliable two-way presence.

Moreover, acquiring any of these players wouldn’t require a significant investment, making them attractive targets for teams seeking to bolster their roster without breaking the bank. Overall, Smith, Frost, and Pinto offer valuable skill sets and potential for growth, making them desirable targets for teams looking to improve their depth and competitiveness.