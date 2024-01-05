US Wins 2024 WJC Gold Medal in Throttling of Sweden

Team USA headed into their gold medal matchup with Sweden in an attempt to cap off an undefeated tournament, as well as gain some revenge for their loss in the 2022 U18 Gold Medal matchup.

As was evident from the beginning, their speed and talent prevailed, and the Americans were able to emerge victorious with a 6-2 victory. It marked their fourth gold medal in the last 12 tournaments.

First Period – US Matches Tempo, Then Strikes First

Team USA, aside from the semifinal, has been great at setting the tone early. However, it was going to be more difficult to do so this time, thanks to the raucous pro-Sweden crowd. Hence, it was absolutely crucial that the Americans remain unfazed, look confident and stick to their system.

Some slight adversity struck as Drew Fortescue (NYR) was sent to the box a little over seven minutes in, but the US squad put on an absolute clinic of a penalty kill. They were able to get pucks out when they needed to and even melted a bunch of time off thanks to the dynamic skating of Lane Hutson (MTL).

The teams continued to play solid defensively and keep chances to the outside, that is, until the US had an extra attacker on for a delayed penalty. Seamus Casey (NJD) made a great play to enter the zone and eventually fed the puck to Will Smith (SJS), who made a perfect slap-pass to Gabe Perreault (NYR), tipping it past Hugo Havelid to put the US in front early.

Perreault on the redirect from Smith for the 🚨 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/0M5bgGzL98 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 5, 2024

Trey Augustine (DET) made a few nice saves (seven in total), and the Americans headed into the first intermission with a 1-0 advantage.

Wild Second Period

The second period was all over the place, but it was still about as even as it could get. Shots were 9-to-7 in favor of Sweden, but each team scored twice.

Trey Augustine, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Sweden started the period by tying it up at one during a dominant shift from Otto Stenberg’s (STL) line. After some sustained pressure, Stenberg was able to redirect it through Augustine’s five-hole.

A little before the halfway mark of the period, Isaac Howard (TBL) responded by using his blazing speed to head off on a breakaway and slid it five-hole on Havelid.

The US then doubled the lead as Howard threw a puck on net from behind the goal line, and it banked off of Havelid’s skate and in. The momentum completely shifted, and tension from the crowd was evident.

But then, with 50 seconds left, Casey took a trip after Sweden began to collectively move their feet better. The US came ever-so-close to escaping to the intermission up two, but Jonathan Lekkerimaki (VAN) scored with five seconds left to cut their lead in half, 3-2.

US Sticks to Its’ Roots in Third Period

As they have all tournament, the United States scored a timely goal to double their lead, 4-2. That was courtesy of a perfect one-timer from Zeev Buium.

The US then started to overtake Sweden with their speed, and the Swedes started to press. Hutson was high-sticked, and although the US was unable to score in the four-minute advantage, it melted some precious time off the clock. Just a few minutes after the penalty expired, Ryan Leonard (WSH) had the dagger with a snipe past Havelid.

The small but mighty American contingent in the crowd went nuts. The Swedes started to press even more so, but to no avail, as Augustine came up with some more key saves. Then, moments later, Rutger McGroarty (WPG) sealed the deal with an empty netter, and the celebration officially started.

USA HAS DONE IT



Team USA has won Gold at the 2024 #WorldJuniors !! pic.twitter.com/BfhleyYcSV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2024

The Swedes started to showcase some of their frustration as a melee ensued with just under two minutes of play. Punches were thrown everywhere, and multiple players received a game misconduct.

Everything finally calmed down, and it was official: for the sixth time in its history, the United States of America had won the World Junior Hockey Championship.