ST. LOUIS — Brock Boeser scored his second career hat trick, Elias Pettersson had a goal and four assists, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the St. Louis Blues 6-1 on Sunday.

Bo Horvat and Nikolay Goldobin also scored for the Canucks, who won consecutive games for the first time since winning three straight from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. Vancouver was 2-10-2 in its previous 14 games.

Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves to improve to 10-9-3 on the season and 2-4-0 lifetime against St. Louis.

Jake Allen stopped three of six shots in 14:06 before being pulled in favour of Chad Johnson, who made 12 saves. Allen recorded his first shutout of the season Friday at Winnipeg.

Boeser fired a shot from just inside the blue line that appeared to deflect off Blues defenceman Joel Edmundson 8:45 into the third period to match his career high of three goals. His previous hat trick was Nov. 4, 2017 against Pittsburgh.

Boeser scored his first goal on a shot that deflected off the end boards and hit the back of Allen’s leg pads before trickling into the net.

Pettersson expanded the lead to 2-0 when he buried a feed from Troy Stecher 31 seconds after Vancouver killed off a four-minute power play. Pettersson previously had five points Nov. 2 versus Colorado.

Boeser netted his second of the game when he pushed a feed from Pettersson past Allen to end his night.

Horvat and Goldobin scored 1:55 apart in the second period as they each were able to capitalize on rebounds off Johnson.

Jordan Kyrou dashed Markstrom’s chance for a shutout when he lifted a puck over Markstrom’s shoulder 8:05 into the third period for his first NHL goal.

NOTES: Blues LW David Perron missed his first game of the season as a healthy scratch. … St. Louis allowed at least five goals at home for the sixth time in 16 games. … Pettersson’s 15 goals and 30 points lead all NHL rookies. … Boeser has six points (five goals, one assist) in his last five games.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Columbus on Tuesday night.

Blues: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

David Solomon, The Associated Press