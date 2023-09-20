Where Are They Now? Bruins’ First-Round Picks Since 2005

As the Boston Bruins prepare to open the doors to training camp for the 2023-24 season, a handful of names on the invite list are former first-round picks. Of course, a few skaters will already make the opening night roster with multi-million dollar contracts guaranteeing them a spot.

However, a handful of recent picks are trying out for another shot with the big club before packing their bags for Providence in the American Hockey League (AHL). Considering Boston still employs most of their recent first-round selections, the club has lost many others through trades or opportunities in other leagues.

Overall, the Bruins have had modest success regarding first-round picks in the salary cap era, which began with the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. Here’s a look back at who those players are and where they are today.

Fabian Lysell (21st Overall 2021)

Current status: Attending 2023-24 training camp

NHL games: zero

As the Bruins’ most recent first-round selection, Fabian Lysell is still rounding out his game in the AHL, where he collected 37 points in 54 games last year. Surprisingly, that’s a solid total for the highly regarded prospect who struggled at the most recent World Junior Championships with zero points in seven games.

Fabian Lysell, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Even though Lysell received an invite to training camp, he will most likely play in Providence again for the entirety of the 2023-24 season. However, he may make his NHL debut this year, which would be a notable achievement considering it’s Boston’s Centennial Season.

John Beecher (30th Overall 2019)

Current status: Attending 2023-24 training camp

NHL games: zero

At 22 years old and heading into training camp this fall, John Beecher is a lock to return to Providence and play with the baby B’s for another season. After finishing his college commitments in 2021-22, he reported to Rhode Island and has 28 points in 70 games so far. Interestingly, given how thin the Bruins are at center this season, he would be a prime candidate for a call-up.

Urho Vaakanainen (18th Overall 2017)

Current status: Anaheim Ducks

NHL games: 68 games / Bruins games: 31 games

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for Urho Vaakanainen in Boston, where he played 31 games over four seasons, collecting just six points. However, the Bruins included the former first-round pick in a blockbuster trade package that brought Hampus Lindholm to Beantown in March 2022. Thus far, in two seasons in Anaheim, he’s skated in 37 games with four points.

Charles McAvoy (14th Overall 2016)

Current status: Bruins top-pairing defenseman

NHL games: 380

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Charlie McAvoy is one of the front runners to become the next captain of the Bruins. As arguably their best defenseman, the Long Beach, NY native has called Boston home since 2015 when he first played with the Boston University Terriers.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now entering his seventh season with the club, McAvoy has finished as a top-ten finalist for the Norris Trophy in three of the past four seasons. Even though he averages 50 points a season, he is one of the leaders in ice time and is an irreplaceable member of the team’s core.

Trent Frederic (29th Overall 2016)

Current status: Bruins bottom-six player

NHL games: 198

At the University of Wisconsin, Trent Frederic was almost a point-per-game player who found moderate success in Providence with 57 points in 104 games. Ultimately, he’s a solid bottom-six player who is fearless in going to the dirty areas to mix it up and just had his best season in the NHL with 31 points and 17 goals. Although these are not typical numbers of a first-round pick, they are exceptional for a role player like Frederic.

Jakub Zboril (13th Overall 2015)

Current status: Attending 2023-24 training camp

NHL games: 76

According to EliteProspects.com, Jakub Zboril appears set to stay with the Bruins for the 2023-24 season, but he’s currently not listed on the lineup projections at DailyFaceoff.com. Interestingly, the Czechia native has not skated in the AHL 2019-20, appearing in just 74 NHL games since then. So, whether he makes the opening night lineup or sits in the press box, he’ll celebrate the Centennial Season with the big club.

Jake Debrusk (14th Overall 2015)

Current status: Bruins top-six winger

NHL games: 385

Jake DeBrusk will play out the final year of his contract in 2023-24, having a bounce-back season under head Jim Montgomery last year. Although he’s a key player in the team’s offensive game plan, DeBrusk can’t seem to get out of the rumor mill, with several clubs interested in acquiring the three-time 20-goal scorer.

Zachary Senyshyn (15th Overall 2015)

Current status: Skating in Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL)

NHL games: 16 / Bruins games: 14

Unfortunately, playing in the NHL never panned out for Zachary Senyshyn, who skated in just 16 contests over four seasons. However, after spending the entire 2022-23 season in the AHL, he opted to head over to Europe and keep playing professionally with the Schwenninger Wild Wings in the DEL.

David Pastrňák (25th Overall 2014)

Current status: Bruins top-line winger

NHL games: 592

Historically, the Bruins have employed many Hall of Fame goal scorers, with only two scoring more than 60 goals in a single season: Phil Esposito and David Pastrňák. Considering that Boston just secured his services for the next eight seasons, he’s got a good chance at breaking the franchise’s goal record, which stands at 545.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins 2023 Winter Classic (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As the catalyst for the Bruins’ attack, Pastrňák is about to play his first season without Patrice Bergeron. Despite what the two achieved together, he’s still got fantastic chemistry with Brad Marchand, so there’s no cause for concern regarding a dip in production. Although he’s never won the Rocket Richard Trophy for most goals in a season, Pastrňák is one of the NHL’s best snipers.

Malcolm Subban (24th Overall 2013)

Current status: Skating in the AHL

NHL games: 86 / Bruins games: two

Malcolm Subban may always play in the shadow of his older brother, P.K. Subban, but he can brag about being a first-round pick instead of being known as a second-rounder. Despite the high selection, Subban has never found his grove in the NHL, suiting up for 86 games with four franchises in seven seasons. As an AHL starter in 2023-23, he played 39 games, the most since turning professional in 2013-14.

Dougie Hamilton (9th Overall 2011)

Current status: New Jersey Devils top-pairing defenseman

NHL games: 751 / Bruins games: 178

Dougie Hamilton debuted at 19 and developed slower than fans hoped. Ultimately, the Bruins traded him to the Calgary Flames in June 2015 for three draft picks. While in Alberta, Hamilton began to flourish, becoming a valuable trade piece that brought Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm to the organization.

Interestingly, when Hamilton became a free agent in 2021, he signed a seven-year deal with the New Jersey Devils, earning $9 million a season. Additionally, he’s earned votes for the Norris Trophy in six of the past seven seasons.

Tyler Seguin (2nd Overall 2010)

Current status: Dallas Stars bottom-six forward

NHL games: 901 / Bruins games: 203

Tyler Seguin won the Stanley Cup as a 19-year-old with the Bruins in 2011. Since then, he’s made a name for himself with the Dallas Stars, becoming a seven-time 30-goal scorer, reaching a career-high of 40 in 2017-18.

Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Outside of his rookie campaign, he’s skated in the Stanley Cup Final two more times, losing both series in six games. Statistically, Seguin is approaching 1,000 games and 350 goals. Even though he’s a bottom-six skater now, he’s still a threat to score 20 goals yearly.

Jordan Caron (25th Overall 2009)

Current status: Retired

NHL games: 157 / Bruins games: 134

Since last skating with the Bruins in 2014-15, Jordan Caron bounced around the NHL, skating with the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues before finding a home with the Chicago Wolves in the AHL. Despite his best efforts, Caron eventually went to play professionally in the DEL and several other European leagues, retiring from the game at the end of the 2021 season. Interestingly, he scored 28 points in the NHL, all with the Bruins.

Joe Colborne (16th Overall 2008)

Current status: Retired

NHL games: 295 / Bruins games: zero

Joe Colborne never skated with the Bruins, making his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs after heading to Canada in the trade that brought Tomas Kaberle to Boston. Although Kaberle would go on to win the Stanley Cup with the team in 2011, Colborne would skate in 295 games over seven seasons with the Maple Leafs, Flames, and Avalanche. Instead of continuing his professional career in Europe, he left the game after spending the 2017-18 season in the AHL.

Zach Hamill (8th Overall 2007)

Current status: Retired

NHL games: 20

Zach Hamill never skated in the NHL with another team besides the Bruins, dressing for 20 games between 2009 and 2012. Even though he spent most of his professional career in the AHL, he left North America after the 2013-14 season to pursue opportunities in Europe and Russia, ultimately retiring after the 2020-21 season. Statistically, his best season came in 2009-10 when he collected 44 points in 75 games with Providence.

Phil Kessel (5th Overall 2006)

Current status: Free Agent

NHL games: 1286 / Bruins games: 222

Although Phil Kessel‘s tenure in Boston was short, he overcame a cancer diagnosis to win the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2006-07. After that, he wound up with the Maple Leafs for three draft picks, two of which were Seguin and Hamilton.

Phil Kessel, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

During his time in Toronto, Kessel never scored under 20 goals in a single season, beginning his famous Iron Man streak, 1,064 consecutive games, now the NHL record. Although he found individual success in Canada, he became a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins and recently won a third ring with the Vegas Golden Knights. Heading into training camp this year, he remains an unrestricted free agent at 35.

Matt Lashoff (22nd Overall 2005)

Current status: Retired

NHL games: 74 / Bruins games: 46

As the Bruins’ first pick in the salary cap era, Matt Lashoff didn’t stay long in the NHL, playing 74 games with three teams from 2006 to 2011. However, he was a key player in a trade that brought veteran Mark Reechi to Boston in March 2009, whose presence in the lineup helped the Bruins capture the 2011 Stanley Cup. Besides spending a bulk of time in the AHL, Lashoff went to Europe and Russia to play professionally, finishing his career at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Historical Perspective

Realistically, every team in professional sports has first-round success stories and tales of first-round busts. Of course, we could have gone through all the top picks in Bruins’ history, but we wanted to focus on the salary cap era ones, which date back 18 seasons.

Interestingly, a handful of those initial draft picks are still playing, while most are no longer skating or with the Bruins organization. In retrospect, we could sit around for hours and debate the merits of each selection, but in hindsight, the team did what they thought was best with the selection clock ticking down.

As one of the more successful franchises in NHL history, it’s okay to swing and miss on draft day sometimes because not every first-rounder will make an impact, and there’s no telling who else in a particular draft class could end up in the Hall of Fame someday.