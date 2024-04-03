Marcus Foligno Will Miss Rest of Season After Successful Surgery

Just before their game against the Ottawa Senators, the Minnesota Wild announced that Marcus Foligno will miss the rest of the season after successful core muscle repair surgery. They expect that he will be fully recovered before the start of training camp in September. He finishes the season with 10 goals and 22 points along with 59 penalty minutes. He also led the team in hits with 179, 23 more than second-place Joel Eriksson-Ek.

Foligno has been out of the Wild lineup since their 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on March 23. He would have been an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but general manager Bill Guerin signed him to a four-year extension worth $4 million average annual value (AAV) in September. The deal holds a no-move clause (NMC) in the first two years and then changes to a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC) with a 15-team no-trade list.

The Wild will miss Foligno’s physicality in the lineup for the rest of the season, but with the increasingly distant hopes of making the playoffs, they won’t have to worry about someone filling his shoes beyond April 18 when his presence would be needed the most. Entering their game against the Senators, they sat eight points out of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.