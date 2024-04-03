Suzuki First Canadiens Player to Score 70 Points Since 2018-19

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki has reached 70 points for the first time in his career. By reaching this plateau, he became the franchise’s first skater to collect 70 points in a season since Max Domi in 2018-19.

Moreover, Suzuki becomes just the fifth Montreal skater in the salary cap era, which started in 2005-06, to reach the plateau after Saku Koivu (2006-07), Alex Kovalev (2007-08), Tomas Plekanec (2009-10), and Domi. As one of the most successful teams in NHL history, Kovalev is the last player to surpass 80 points, finishing with 84 points 16 seasons ago.

Tallying 70 points is quite an achievement for Suzuki, who was named team captain in 2022-23 at 23, becoming the youngest leader in the Canadiens’ 106-year history. As the 13th overall pick from the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, he’s been a key part of the team’s recent rebuild, which included an unexpected run to the Stanley Cup in 2021.

In his fifth season, 2023-24, Suzuki has set career highs in goals, surpassing 30 for the first time, is close to 40 assists, and is on pace for 75 points. After notching his 70th point against the Panthers, Suzuki is on pace to lead the Canadiens in scoring for the third consecutive season.