Wild Break Losing Streak With Win Over Blues in Hynes Debut

Just a day after the Minnesota Wild fired their head coach Dean Evason and assistant coach Bob Woods, they were in action under new leadership. They took on the St. Louis Blues at home on Tuesday, Nov. 28, led by new head coach John Hynes, and things took a sadly familiar turn but bounced back just as quickly.

The Wild took a penalty in the opening minute, and to many fans, it felt like the game was about to end. However, they killed off the penalty and scored the game’s first goal shortly after. While having a lead probably feels good to most Wild fans, they likely hold their breath because of how many times they’ve lost a lead this season.

Unlike in past games, the Blues did tie things up halfway through the first, but the Wild didn’t let that deflate them. They continued to play a stronger game and scored again in the final two minutes of the first period to take a 2-1 lead. Most Wild fans probably didn’t get too excited again because of past blown leads, but this one stuck through the second and third periods. The Wild ended their losing streak and got their first win since Nov. 7 under new leadership.

Wild’s Hynes Coaching Debut

In his first game as head coach, Hynes got the Wild to do something they’d struggled to do for too long: win. When watching the game on television, it’s hard to see how things are going on the bench, so when Bally Sports announcer Ryan Carter pointed out how Hynes was going up and down talking to players and being involved, it was a great thing to hear. Former Wild coach Dean Evason was a strong coach, but hearing Hynes connect so quickly likely provided relief to many fans.

Some may think this was a lucky first win, but this game felt different from the others, and in his post-game press conference, Hynes said, “It was a pleasure to coach this group. Tonight was easy.” If his first win was easy after how much of a struggle this team has had this season, that’s highly encouraging.

Hynes: “it was a pleasure to coach this group. Tonight was easy.” — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 29, 2023

Hynes didn’t have much time to acclimate to the team as he had just one practice before the game, and that was it. In barely 24 hours, he went from being named head coach to coaching to his first victory. All the systems appeared to run the same with no significant changes, other than some line adjustments due to Ryan Hartman’s suspension, but they worked. Seeing the players respond so well gives some hope.

He even coached Frédérick Gaudreau and Jared Spurgeon to their first points of the season, plus Matt Boldy’s first goal since he was injured. Boldy had been struggling for some time, and Hynes received results in one game. The coaching change had some effect, whether it was due to Hynes himself or the act of change that caused the motivation.

Wild Have Jump & Consistency

That motivation was seen throughout the game as the Wild had a jump they hadn’t had prior. They showed some of it in their two games in Sweden, but it quickly disappeared when they returned to North America. They found it once again in their win over the Blues, and better yet, it was consistent. When the Wild scored or took the lead, they’ve consistently given it up and not kept their strong play alive.

This time, they kept their jump going throughout the game and didn’t give up. Their mistakes were few and far between, and they looked like a somewhat new team. There wasn’t just one player that stood out; the entire roster stepped up and played some of their best hockey of the season.

Minnesota Wild Bench (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Again, they didn’t make outstanding plays, but they found their former style of hard, grinding, and, most importantly, consistent play. Everyone contributed defensively, and they weren’t standing around like they had in prior games. They finally figured out a way to win and keep a lead. Hopefully, they can use it as an example as they continue this season.

Wild’s Penalty Kill Redeemed

The Wild looked like they were again headed down the path of loss when they took a penalty in the opening minute. However, they did something they’ve had issues with all season: they killed off the penalty. They went on to kill off all four penalties they took, including a double minor for high sticking against Boldy.

They had excellent communication on the penalty kill and even better defense, especially from Jonas Brodin and Brock Faber. They did well on the penalty kill and even better at five-on-five, as they had great chemistry with the top line.

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Their penalty kill did well, but their power play was held scoreless, although it looked better overall. They did pass a lot, but it wasn’t throw-away passes like they’ve been known to do. They were smart and worked the play closer to the goaltender to get shots. It may have been unsuccessful this time, but if they continue to play like that, shots will go in eventually.

Wild’s Next Game

The Wild will be back to more of a regular schedule now that their trip to Sweden is over; no more weeks off for a while. They’ll be on the road Thursday, Nov. 30, to take on the Nashville Predators before they head home for one game and back on the road for the next four games. The Predators barely have a winning record, but they’ll be a tough opponent for the Wild.

The defense will have to be on the lookout for Filip Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly, and Roman Josi, as they’ve been the top scorers for the Predators and will be looking to do damage against the Wild. While the defense is busy, the offense will have their hands full trying to find a way past goaltender Jusse Saros unless they go with Kevin Lankinen.

The Wild have finally found a way to win, and their game looks stronger than it has in the past few weeks. While it was their first game with their new coach, it’ll be interesting to see if he can keep this going and get more wins for this team.