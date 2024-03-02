Will Lyubushkin Trade Signal More Maple Leafs Movement?

Even before Thursday’s game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Toronto Maple Leafs was completed, with Mark Giordano’s unfortunate injury, general manager (GM) Brad Trelivng was at work. He knew that the Maple Leafs were in dire need of a replacement right-handed defenseman, and he wasted no time finalizing the issue. The Maple Leafs GM took quick action and landed a deal with the Anaheim Ducks to acquire Ilya Lyubushkin, a physical defenseman affectionately known as the ‘Russian Bear.’

Treliving Did His Homework Even Before the Arizona Game Began

Lyubushkin is no stranger to Toronto. Although GM Treliving wasn’t here for Lyubushkin’s first go-round, he did his homework. He had already been working on the deal before the game and Giordano’s injury. In his due diligence, he consulted several players and management staff. The truth is that he had most of the deal worked out before the team met Arizona on Thursday.

As Treliving reported, “He’s got the ability to stop plays. When we look at our data, he was a strong denier of the blue line. Doing what he’s able to do and the number that he came in at provides us some flexibility.” [Is Treliving hinting that more moves are coming?]

For those fans who had watched the now 29-year-old defenseman in action with the team during the 2022 postseason run, they remember Lyubushkin as a reliable defensive player who brings physicality. However, mostly, they remember that he was a fit for Morgan Rielly. He allowed Rielly a chance to be more offensively minded because there was someone who played a simple and strong enough defensive game to allow it to happen.

"I really enjoyed my time with him…"

Last season, part two of that strategy came to fruition in the body of former Maple Leafs player Luke Schenn. The result was that Rielly had one of his best postseasons – ever. That offensive spark has carried over into this season as well. Now, it seems Lyubushkin might get a second chance at the job.

Here’s What Maple Leafs Fans Know about Lyubushkin

In the trade involving the Maple Leafs, the Anaheim Ducks, and the Carolina Hurricanes, the Russian defenseman Lyubushkin was acquired by the Maple Leafs, along with the rights to forward Kirill Slepets. Here’s what Lyubushkin should bring to the table as part of the Maple Leafs lineup.

First, he brings his previous experience with the Maple Leafs. Lyubushkin had previously played with the Maple Leafs as a rental player two years ago when he came from the Coyotes. During his time with the team, he played in 31 regular-season games and seven playoff games. He was more than adequate as he fulfilled his expected role. His previous stint means that the team’s current core players are familiar with Lyubushkin’s style of play. His style is characterized by his size, toughness, and straightforward approach to hockey.

Second, he brings his shot-blocking ability. One of Lyubushkin’s key attributes is his shot-blocking, and he’s currently ranked 11th overall in the NHL with 138 blocked shots in 55 games. This skill adds value to the Maple Leafs’ defensive lineup, providing an additional layer of protection for the team’s goalies.

Ilya Lyubushkin, when he was with the Anaheim Ducks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Third, Lyubushkin fits into the team’s salary-cap structure. The trade saw the Ducks retaining 50 percent of Lyubushkin’s salary and the Carolina Hurricanes retain 25 percent. That makes his cap hit for the Maple Leafs less than $700,000. Despite not being considered a top-tier player, Lyubushkin’s physicality and five-on-five play are (at the least) considered valuable for the Maple Leafs’ third defensive pair.

Is There a Chance that Lyubushkin Plays Higher in the Defensive Pairings?

Right now, the team specifically needs a right-hand shot defenseman and Lyubushkin addresses that need. Injuries have disrupted the team’s defensive structure, and his acquisition should help to bring stability and support to the defensive lineup. He’s been playing third-pairing minutes this season and supporting more skilled partners. Specifically, he’s spent time with 20-year-old Russian Pavel Mintyukov, helping him adjust to NHL play.

However, seeing where the team will play Lyubushkin in the lineup will be interesting. His fit with Rielly might be a key piece to what he brings, yet it would seem as if he will be expected to fill a bottom-pair role on the Maple Leafs defense. Nevertheless, I’m not sure that will be where his minutes will land him. I’d be surprised if he didn’t spend some quality time pairing with Rielly to see how far that partnership could carry the team.

Real Kyper and Bourne Weigh in on the Lyubushkin Trade

The Lyubushkin trade has sparked discussions among analysts about the team’s direction and what lies ahead. In a recent episode of Real Kyper and Bourne, both hockey talkers weighed in on the significance of this move. While they liked the move as a beginning step for the team, they emphasized that it can’t be the last step the Maple Leafs make.

Both Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne believe that more substantial moves are needed. They see Lyubushkin addressing three needs for the team – he’s a right-shot defenseman with a physical presence and penalty-killing ability. Yet, between them, they share the consensus that this move alone isn’t sufficient for a team with aspirations of playoff success.

In the episode seen above, Bourne seems to appreciate Lyubushkin’s skill set more than Kypreos. However, although he believes the “Russian Bear” brings strength into the Maple Leafs lineup, he doesn’t believe he is a player who can be relied upon to play on the top defensive pair alongside Rielly. While both analysts believe that the team’s defensive depth is important, they seem to believe that the Maple Leafs need more impactful acquisitions to truly bolster their blue line.

Kyper was more adamant than Bourne and emphasized that if this trade is the team’s only significant move, it would be disappointing. Both agreed that while Lyubushkin fills a need, he shouldn’t be viewed as the final solution to the team’s defensive shortcomings.

What More Substantial Moves Might Be Coming?

Their wide-ranging conversation also noted the acquisition cost of Lyubushkin and the need for more substantial moves if the Maple Leafs are truly committed to going all-in for a playoff push. Bourne understands the rationale behind the trade, yet he stressed the importance of not settling for minor additions when greater improvements are necessary. Kyper shared this sentiment, emphasizing the urgency for the Maple Leafs to address key areas of weakness before the trade deadline.

In the end, both agree that Lyubushkin’s arrival is a step in the right direction. However, they seem united in their belief that the move can’t be the team’s last one if it hopes to contend for a championship. Overall, they see the acquisition of Lyubushkin by the Maple Leafs as a mid-level transaction with mid-level compensation. While he may not be a star player, his presence addresses specific needs within the team’s defensive lineup and provides depth and support in key areas.

We’ll soon see if they are right in their assessment that more has to be coming for the Maple Leafs.