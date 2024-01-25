Zach Parise Expected To Sign With Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have been playing solid hockey as of late, and they seem to be looking to bolster their roster as they go all-in for a Stanley Cup. Multiple sources are reporting that veteran forward Zach Parise will sign a contract with the Avalanche after the all-star break. The Athletic’s Michael Russo was the first to break the news on the Talk North Podcast, stating he believes it could become official in the next couple of days.

The 39-year-old forward spent the previous two seasons with the New York Islanders and it was expected he would either return there or retire, but it seems that is no longer the case. He is considered a strong depth forward who can provide a solid two-way game to any contending team and it seems as though the Avs are going to take advantage of his services.

Zach Parise, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season, Parise scored 21 goals and added 13 assists for 34 points through 82 games. Throughout his entire NHL career, he has scored 429 goals and added 450 assists for 879 points through 1224 games which comes out to a 0.72 points-per-game average.

Parise was drafted in the first round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Devils 17th overall after a strong showing in the NCAA with the University of North Dakota. Over two seasons in the NCAA, he scored 49 goals and added 67 assists for 116 points through 76 games.

Before joining the Islanders in the 2021-22 season, Parise had been the alternate captain of the Minnesota Wild for nine seasons. Before joining the Wild in the 2012-13 season, he had been the captain of the New Jersey Devils for one season, and spent the first seven season of his career there between 2005-06 and 2011-12.