10 Minnesota Wild Prospects You Need to Watch in 2023-24

One of the best parts of the Minnesota Wild having an elite prospect pool is that there are several talented youngsters in just about every significant league around the world that are growing, developing, and working their way towards making another step in the journey that is making the NHL roster.

While some players are veritable guarantees to be in the NHL for the 2023-24 season, there are far more that instead will be continuing to hone their craft. While it can be difficult to keep up with the many names that are thrown around the Wild’s prospect pool, here are 10 specifically worth paying attention to for the upcoming season.

Top Prospects You’ll Find in Iowa

Jesper Wallstedt

The most highly regarded goaltending prospect in Minnesota Wild history is preparing to enter his second year of professional hockey as he rejoins the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL), likely as their starting goaltender this season. Jesper Wallstedt didn’t have the greatest start to his 2022-23 season as he adjusted to the North American game, but quickly gained momentum and was back to his elite ways in no time at all.

Jesper Wallstedt. Iowa Wild (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Wallstedt ended the season with a .908 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.68 goals-against average (GAA) in 38 games played but had a fantastic month in January where he went 6-0-0 with a .958 SV% and ended the season on the AHL top prospect team. He will no doubt be getting much more practice this season as the go-to goalie in Iowa and if he can continue to develop at the same rate as last season, expect him to be the first call-up to Minnesota in the event of any injuries to either of Marc-Andre Fleury or Filip Gustavsson.

Carson Lambos

The 2022-23 captain of the Winnipeg ICE in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and 2021 first-rounder will be turning pro and is expected to start the season in Iowa. Carson Lambos was a critical part of the ICE making it to the WHL Final where they lost to the Seattle Thunderbirds. He put up 55 total points over 80 games in what was the team’s last season of existence as they were recently sold and relocated to Wenatchee, Washington.

Carson Lambos of the Winnipeg Ice (Zachary Peters/Winnipeg ICE)

Lambos is a good-sized two-way defenseman that has received extra praise from the Wild’s coaching staff during last season’s training camp. He is still only 20-years-old and will likely need some time to cook in the AHL as most defensemen do, but it is difficult to imagine a scenario where he doesn’t end up in the NHL. His ability to transfer his game to the professional level this season may decide how fast that dream becomes a reality for him.

David Spacek

Perhaps one of the most interesting players on this list, David Spacek is the only one that wasn’t taken in the first two rounds of the draft, in fact, he was taken in the fifth round in his second year of eligibility after being passed over completely the first time. He will be making the leap to professional hockey at the same time as Lambos, putting up an equally impressive season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) where he had 57 points in 58 regular season games.

Spacek is a strong two-way defender on the right side and could be a serious contender for a bottom-four spot in the NHL if he can maintain his finishing ability. He has shown that he is capable of munching minutes in big games as he was an integral piece of the silver medal-winning Team Czechia at the 2023 World Junior Championship. Don’t be surprised if this underdog stands out this season in Iowa.

Prospects in North American Minor Leagues

Charlie Stramel

Take a step outside the professional level and you’ll find the player on this list that needs a big season in the worst way. Charlie Stramel was the Wild’s first-round selection in the 2023 Draft, a selection that brought them a fair bit of questioning as to whether they were reaching a bit for a player that usually would have gone in the second round. Stramel is a big power center that at 18-years-old is already 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. He will no doubt look to prove everyone wrong this season in his second year with the University of Wisconsin in the NCAA.

Jack Peart

Look a little bit closer to home in the NCAA and you’ll find a familiar name in Jack Peart at St. Cloud State University. He was a second-round pick in the 2021 Draft and the defenseman has been performing solidly ever since. On top of his 41 points in 71 games over the last two seasons, he has also been a solid piece of the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships, putting up three points in the latter on Team USA’s way to a bronze medal. He will be in for an interesting season as he needs to take another step before making the jump to pro.

Riley Heidt

North of the border you will find the Wild’s latest steal with Riley Heidt entering his third season with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL). If you’re in the mood for watching a fast, electric, playmaking center that is a guarantee to end up on the scoresheet, Heidt is your kind of player. Last season he had 97 points (72 assists) in just 68 games, ending up fourth in the WHL points race behind the likes of Chase Wheatcroft (teammate on the Cougars), Zach Benson and of course, Connor Bedard. A big start to this upcoming season may put him on the radar for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship.

Rasmus Kumpulainen

Perhaps not a player you would expect to find in North America, Rasmus Kumpulainen recently committed to the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League after being drafted 53rd overall by the Wild. He is a big two-way center that had some success in the U20 league in Finland last season before really taking off at the U18 tournament where he had 17 points in 21 games. He will have to make the transition to the North American game, but it will be interesting to see how he manages to adjust his game, and if he can take another step in his skating ability, he could become a real threat.

Prospects Overseas in Other Leagues

Liam Ohgren

Finally making the long jump across the ocean to the European leagues you will find none other than the Wild’s 19th overall pick in 2022, Liam Ohgren. He had a solid regular season with Djurgardens producing 20 points in 36 games, but it was marred with a knee injury in January that seemed to set him back. He came to life in the playoffs and carried his team for a significant stretch. His play earned him a promotion to Farjestad in the top league in Sweden, which will most likely be his last season before coming to North America where he has the chance to slide directly into the Wild’s lineup.

Danila Yurov

Drafted just five picks after Ohgren is none other than Danila Yurov. He was a player that probably should have gone higher, but turmoil in Russia created some apprehension about the likelihood of him coming to North America. A lot of that disappeared and turned to excitement in July when he was not only present at the Wild’s development camp but seemingly excited about making the transition. Yurov will play one more season in some league in Russia (it should be the Kontinental Hockey League, but it is very difficult to predict how these things play out) before joining Ohgren in fighting for a roster spot in 2024-25.

Marat Khusnutdinov

The final piece of the European trio is the second-rounder from 2020, Marat Khusnutdinov. After what feels like an eternity the highly anticipated center only has one season left with SKA St. Petersburg in Russia before he can transition directly into the NHL, no maybes about this one. He had 41 points in 63 games last season and has quickly become one of the Wild’s most valued forward assets. He will be 22 when he enters the league in the 2024-25 season and has every indication that he will be an immediate impact player, especially as a strong center, an area they desperately need some help with. Opportunities to watch him this season will be rare, but savour every highlight you can find because he will be worth the wait.

Wild’s Prospect Pool Continues to Be Elite

One of the most exciting parts of being a fan of the Wild is that their influence can be seen all over the world. Whether you live in Minnesota, Iowa, Canada, Russia, or Sweden they have prospects across the globe that fans can go out and support in hopes of one day seeing those players on the NHL roster. Not only have they been a consistent playoff-caliber team, but they have been able to identify and select players deep into the draft that can help the organization and push for eventual roster spots. With the cap rising and the end of the buyout penalties in sight, it is a good time to be a Wild fan.