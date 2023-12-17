2024 World Junior Championship: Team United States Final Roster

The United States Men’s hockey club has officially announced its final roster for the 2024 U-20 World Juniors tournament. The group auditioned for a spot on the final 25-man roster to represent the USA in the IIHF World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2023 – Jan. 5, 2024, in Gothenburg, Sweden. The event will be the first time Sweden has hosted it since 2014.

Related: 2024 WJC Guide

Although the USA named 25 players to the roster, IIHF rules allow only 23 to be active during the tournament. The two extra players can be activated at any time during the tournament in the event of an injury or illness. However, once a player is replaced on the active roster, they cannot return to game action for the remainder of the tournament.

As one of the early favorites to win the whole thing, Team USA will head across the ocean with a roster loaded from top to bottom. The US has selected 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goalies as their group. The group, primarily NCAA players, also includes three players from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The group also features 14 players on their roster who are 19 years of age. Here’s a look at the selected roster:

Forwards

Gavin Brindley (Michigan, NCAA), Quinn Finley (Wisconsin, NCAA), Cutter Gauthier (Boston College, NCAA), Gavin Hayes (Flint Firebirds, OHL), Isaac Howard (Michigan State, NCAA), Ryan Leonard (Boston College, NCAA), Rutger McGroarty (Michigan, NCAA), Oliver Moore (Minnesota, NCAA), Frank Nazar III (Michigan, NCAA), Danny Nelson (Notre Dame, NCAA), Gabe Perrault (Boston College, NCAA), Will Smith (Boston College, NCAA), Jimmy Snuggerud (Minnesota, NCAA), Carey Terrance (Erie Otters, OHL)

Latest News & Highlights

The depth of the United States’ forwards could be the deciding factor and ultimately their biggest strength to push them to the gold medal game. With the top three lines rolling with a mixture of size, speed, and high-end skill, they also boast a speedy and defensively-minded fourth line led by Danny Nelson.

Rutger McGroarty, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Michigan teammates Gavin Brindley and Rutger McGroarty are among a group of forwards who return from the 2023 squad. Among the returners, Jimmy Snuggerud is expected to claim a top-six role on the team after scoring five goals and a team-high eight assists in last year’s tournament.

Boston College linemates Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, and Will Smith will make their World Junior debuts after dominating the under-18s together in the spring. The trio should be fun to watch together and a viable line option during the tournament.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

McGroarty is expected to be cleared to play after spending the last four weeks on the shelf, some of which was spent in the hospital, dealing with an undisclosed injury. McGroarty gets 10 more days to recover and be medically cleared.

A notable forward cut from the team, James Hagens, a top prospect in the 2025 Draft, was among the team’s final cuts for the tournament. The team is very rich in talent for the coming tournament and Hagens faced an uphill battle coming into camp. He should be considered an early favorite for the 2025 squad as long as he is healthy.

Defenseman

Zeev Buium (Denver, NCAA), Seamus Casey (Michigan, NCAA), Ryan Chelsey (Minnesota, NCAA), Drew Fortescue (Boston College, NCAA), Lane Hutson (Boston University, NCAA), Aram Minnetian (Boston College, NCAA), Eric Pohlkamp (Bemidji State, NCAA), Sam Rinzel (Minnesota, NCAA)

The US blue line features several returning players. The trio of Ryan Chelsey, Seamus Casey, and Montreal Canadiens prospect, Lane Hutson, are among the top returners from the 2023 tournament and could be among the most impactful puck movers for the US. With Luke Hughes gone, Hutson could play heavy minutes while being the power-play quarterback. He and Chelsey paired together could very well form one of the best pairs at the tournament.



this site was probably still called twitter the last time lane hutson didn't score a goal.



Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/ai0k5otnJc @hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/AUutBijoyA — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 12, 2023

Buium, a freshman at Denver, leads all NCAA defenders in scoring. He’s the only first-time draft-eligible player on the roster.

Goalies

Trey Augustine (Michigan State, NCAA), Jacob Fowler (Boston College, NCAA), Sam Hillebrandt (Barrie Colts, OHL)

Trey Augustine should likely go in as the starting goaltender for Team USA. This season, Augustine has recorded a .916 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.97 goals-against average (GAA) through 17 games for Michigan State. However, Boston College product Jacob Fowler has been impressive in his first year in the NCAA recording a .925 SV% and a 2.16 GAA in 17 games as well and could very easily steal the show should Augustine fumble a little.

After defeating Sweden in the bronze-medal game last year, the U.S. kicks off this iteration of the tournament with a Group B contest against Norway on Dec. 26