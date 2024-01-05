Rangers News & Rumors: Shesterkin, Panarin & Trocheck

In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, Igor Shesterkin had a strong performance against the Chicago Blackhawks after being named the team’s All-Star representative. In other news, Artemi Panarin shared why he will miss this season’s All-Star Game festivities. Meanwhile, Vincent Trocheck had another big game against the Blackhawks and is continuing to be one of the Rangers’ top players this season. Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Jan. 5) Rangers News & Rumors column.

Shesterkin Has Big Game After Being Named All-Star

Before the Rangers’ contest against the Blackhawks, Shesterkin was named the team’s All-Star representative. While the news was a little surprising given his struggles with consistency this season, he sure looked like an All-Star in his start against Chicago. The 28-year-old put together an impressive performance, saving 22 out of 23 Blackhawks shots in the Blueshirts’ 4-1 win.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While the Blackhawks did not have too many shots, Shesterkin stood tall when challenged and was a notable reason for the Rangers’ win because of it. With that, the Blackhawks had some high-danger chances, so it was not a walk in the park for the 2014 fourth-round pick. Had he been off his game, this game could have gone in a different direction, so he warrants praise for his performance.

With this win, Shesterkin now has a 16-8-0 record, a 2.75 goals-against average (GAA), and a .908 save percentage (SV%). While these numbers are still not as good as expected, his play has been improving lately, and he looks more like his Vezina Trophy-caliber self.

Panarin Shares Reason for Not Being All-Star

It is fair to say that just about every Rangers fan expected superstar winger Artemi Panarin to be the team’s All-Star representative. It is understandable, as he has not only been their MVP all season but also is one of the best players in the sport right now. In 37 games, he has 24 goals and 29 points. With that, his 53 points tie him for third with David Pastrnak and Connor McDavid in the NHL.

Panarin later cleared all confusion as to why he was not named the Rangers’ All-Star representative. He shared that he and his wife are expecting that he and his wife are expecting his second baby, so he will not be able to attend the festivities.

Here's why Artemi can't go to All-Star 🥹 – but he says "PLEASE RETWEET NOW TO VOTE FOR MY TEAMMATES ⤵️"

pic.twitter.com/nF6acTnrVw — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 5, 2024

As seen in the video above, Panarin later asked Rangers fans to vote for his teammates. Trocheck, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Jacob Trouba, and Adam Fox are the available options for the Rangers.

Trocheck Continues to Stay Hot

Speaking of Trocheck, the 30-year-old is continuing to stay hot, as he had another big game for the Rangers against the Blackhawks. He put together a three-assist night against the Blackhawks and now has an impressive seven points over his last three games. Needless to say, he is feeling it as of late.

Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Trocheck has been one of the Rangers’ best players all season, and the truth can be seen in his stats. In 37 games, he has nine goals, 36 points, and a plus-4 rating. He is on pace to have the best season of his career, and it will be fun to see if he keeps this kind of play up from here.