3 Factors That Will Determine the Arizona Coyotes’ Playoff Fate

Playoffs? It’s been a spell for Arizona Coyotes fans to say that, but they could creep in this season due to many reasons. The message around the team heading into their Global Series in Melbourne, Australia, was to take a step forward and play meaningful games down the stretch. Thus far, they’ve accomplished that as they sit in the second wild card spot in the Western Conference and have seen a glut of ups and downs throughout the season. They have been winning games without significant pieces due to injury and have found ways to beat Stanley Cup contenders. In that regard, there is hope this could be the season they return. However, they need these factors to go their way to even sniff the playoffs.

Secondary Scoring Continues

Last season, one of the numerous troubles was the lack of secondary scoring. The majority of the time, it was Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, and Barrett Hayton scoring. Playoff teams are spread out. Yes, they have their superstars bearing lots of the workload, but it’s the secondary scoring that helps win games. To begin the 2023-24 campaign, the Coyotes have had a surplus of secondary scoring, and it’s been a monumental reason why they’re currently in a playoff spot.

Lawson Crouse Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A name that seemed to come out of nowhere is none other than Michael Carcone. The undrafted 27-year-old has been on an unreal tear, leading the NHL in five-on-five goals with 13. Another name is long-time Coyote Lawson Crouse. He had a plodding start to the season, having no goals in October, but then answered with ten in November, one shy of the team record in a single month. Having players who aren’t the Kellers or Schmaltzs of the world takes the pressure off and allows the scoring to be easily spread out.

Those are only two names, but more players have helped add secondary scoring. This will need to continue if they want a shot at the playoffs.

Goaltending Needs to Stay Consistent

The Coyotes have been fortunate in recent years with their goaltending. In the past decade, they’ve had Mike Smith, Darcy Kuemper, Adin Hill, and much more. Hill and Kuemper led their respective teams to Stanley Cup championships and were pivotal reasons why they won it all. The Coyotes have had their ups and downs this season with goaltenders Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram. Vejmelka has struggled at times, and you don’t get a calming sense when he’s in the net.

Yet, with Ingram, it’s the complete opposite. He is tied for fourth in the NHL in wins. His 2.23 goals-against average (GAA) is fourth-best in the league. He also leads the league in goals saved above expected. For being a waiver wire pickup, what he’s been able to do in the desert has truly been special. That being said, he needs to deliver this type of play every night. The same can be said for Vejmelka; while he has gotten few opportunities since Ingram took over, he needs to be ready when his name is called.

So far this season, though, head coach André Tourigny has seen nothing but consistency in Ingram’s game. “He’s been consistent. To be consistent every night is a challenge. You cannot take that for granted and think ‘Oh, that’s normal. He should be consistent.’ It’s not that easy. It’s more complicated, and I give him a lot of credit for having done it for quite a while.”

Both goalies have been solid to start the season, but seeing them continue to shine each night will be needed to make the playoffs.

Special Teams

The second most important thing to goaltending is none other than special teams. The Coyotes’ special teams were not good last season. The script has been flipped this season, and the power play and penalty kill have been instrumental to their success. Notably, the power play, ranked 24th last season with an 18.9 conversion rate, has been vastly improved with the new off-season pieces. Currently, it ranks seventh in the NHL, primarily thanks to the likes of Keller, Schmaltz, and, more recently, Alex Kerfoot.

Barrett Hayton, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s been lethal all season long, and while a few hiccups along the way have slowed the team’s efforts, good things tend to happen when they go on the power play. The penalty kill has also taken a considerable leap forward. Last season, it was dreadful, as it was ranked 27th with a 74.6 percent kill rate. So far this season, it’s been much different, as it’s 14th in the NHL at an 80.7 percent kill rate. It’s generally said if both special teams are within the top 15 or even ten, you’re doing good, and the Coyotes are.

The question now looms: is it sustainable? The power play could take a couple of steps back in the coming weeks with the absence of Hayton. Nevertheless, with Hayton gone, it’s still been good. The penalty kill must continue to show consistency and how they can be leaned upon, especially in crucial situations. Special teams have been impressive this season, but maintaining the consistency will be vital to the Coyotes’ playoff hopes.

Coyotes in Great Spot, Seeing Multitudes of Growth

It’s weird how the narrative can change. Last season, it was the Connor Bedard season. Seeing the Coyotes beat good teams was upsetting because that meant a lower draft pick, missing out on a generational talent. Now, it’s exciting to win; it’s exciting to see the best players score in meaningful games and not in garbage time. It’s merely the path general manager Bill Armstrong has set the team up for, and if all goes well, the sky is the limit. While several roads still need to be crossed, the Coyotes are in a position to be content with and one that’ll help with their long-term success.