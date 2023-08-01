3 Lesser-Known Oilers Prospects on the Rise

The general consensus is that the Edmonton Oilers don’t have the strongest farm system, especially after three talented young players have graduated to the NHL in Stuart Skinner, Philip Broberg, and Dylan Holloway. Having said that, there are always some hidden gems drafted late who never got a good look before being drafted or have been developing out of prying eyes. This is who we are going to focus on here and give fans something to look forward to outside of the excitement surrounding the very skilled Oilers team in the NHL.

Nikita Yevseyev

The first prospect that we’ll dive into is Nikita Yevseyev. If you look at any list of Oilers’ top prospects for the coming season, he’ll be ranked higher than you might expect. This Russian prospect was drafted 190th overall in the sixth round in 2022 but is playing way above where he is expected to be at this point in his development. Typically, young players who come up playing in the minor leagues of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Swedish Hockey League (SHL), National League (NL), and so on, have to spend at least a few years there before making the jump to the top professional league. Not Yevseyev.

He was a very quick riser in that he spent a season and a half in the MHL, which is Russia’s junior hockey league, before playing the majority of 2021-22 (draft year) in the VHL (Supreme Hockey League, the second highest hockey league in Russia). He impressed so much that he only played two games in the VHL last season and 48 games in the KHL as an 18-year-old.

Welcome to the KHL, kid! 18-year-old defenseman Nikita Yevseyev blasts his first goal! pic.twitter.com/aghgCNwJvq — KHL (@khl_eng) October 19, 2022

Yevseyev is more known for his defensive capabilities but has shown some excellent flashes of offensive talent. Russia usually produces offensive players, so he is somewhat of a rarity. While his defensive ability is what has gotten him to the point where he’s already been successful in a full season in the KHL at such a young age, his ability to create offence and jump into the rush will be able to push him further. There is a good chance that by the time he develops enough and comes over to North America, he could find a spot on the Oilers’ blue line immediately.

Maxim Beryozkin

The next player to watch is Maxin Beryozkin, who also plays in the KHL. He was drafted in 2020 in the fifth round at 138th overall and the big winger has risen up the ranks. He too will not be in the NHL anytime soon, but like Yevseyev, could jump right into the Oilers’ lineup when he comes over to North America.

While Beryozkin didn’t look like anything special for the first two seasons after he was drafted, he finally broke out, putting him on the radar. He split time in 2020-21 and 2021-22 between the MHL and KHL and just couldn’t seem to transfer over the offensive production. He put up 26 goals and 63 points in 47 games in the MHL, but could only muster up one goal and four points in 61 KHL games.

Something clicked and Beryozkin stuck around and played mainly in the KHL last season, recording seven goals and 26 points before adding two goals and five points in 12 playoff games. The power forward with a great scoring ability finally put it on display when he got an opportunity (aged out of the MHL) and is now right on track to be a potential middle-six forward in the NHL, hopefully for the Oilers (from “Edmonton Oilers hope history doesn’t repeat with this Russian-trained prospect”, Edmonton Journal, Aug. 17, 2022).

Shane LaChance

Another late-round pick by Oilers general manager Ken Holland, Shane LaChance was selected in the sixth round in 2021, 186th overall. Like the others, this very large winger had a bump in production last season to get him on our radar. Playing in the United States Hockey League (USHL), he jumped from 11 goals and 23 points in 55 games to 33 goals and 54 points in 62 games. From age 18 to 19, that is a huge positive step for the Oilers’ prospect.

Shane LaChance, Youngstown Phantoms (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

LaChance’s shot is something to note as he displayed it last season putting up 33 goals. His biggest weakness is skating though. If that improves, his ceiling could be much higher despite expectations for him to already improve upon his goal totals from last season. Late-round size has been somewhat of a trend for the Oilers. With so few draft picks because they’ve been using them since the team was in win-now mode, players like LaChance, who have the tools to succeed, give the Oilers’ prospect pool some promise. He possesses an ability to continuously win puck battles, which works very well in conjunction with his size and being able to hold onto the puck.

All three of these prospects have shot onto the radar and will be a trio that could change the complexion of the Oilers’ farm system in a few years’ time.