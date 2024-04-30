NHL Utah Can Reverse Coyotes’ Draft Lottery Woes

One of, if not the most controversial topic in the NHL today, is the Draft Lottery, which takes place once a year at the beginning of May. This year, it’s set to take place on May 7, and one team will be walking away with the rights to glory, the first overall pick. Last season, the Chicago Blackhawks jumped the Anaheim Ducks and took Regina Pats center Connor Bedard. Bedard will also likely win the Calder Trophy, awarded to the best rookie.

This year, the Arizona Coyotes, now relocated, are poised to draft at sixth overall, a position they held last season when they selected Russian defenseman Dmitri Simashev. Historically, the Coyotes have faced challenges in the draft lottery, never moving up or securing a top-two selection. However, this year could mark a turning point, offering a glimmer of hope for a promising future.

That now begs the lingering question: will Utah see the same luck? Or will the change of scenery give Utah a superstar with the first overall pick?

Formerly Arizona Coyotes Had Terrible Luck

Before the relocation to Salt Lake City, the Coyotes had terrible luck with the draft lottery, and plenty of drafts prove that. In 2007, the highly anticipated American Patrick Kane was the projected first overall pick. Behind him was James van Riemsdyk and Kyle Turris. The Coyotes had the second-worst record in the NHL and ultimately dropped a spot, taking Turris third overall, who, as we all know, did not pan out in the desert.

It happened again in 2018, when the team finished third worst in the league and dropped to fifth overall, taking center Barrett Hayton, who has been inconsistent in the NHL, to say the least. More recently, in 2022, the team held the odds to pick second overall, which saw Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Logan Cooley among the top draft-pick candidates. They ended up falling back a spot, but that may have been a blessing in disguise, as they ended up with Cooley third overall.

Clearly, the team in the desert had bad luck — historically bad luck, as no one else in the NHL has ever jumped a spot in the lottery. Perhaps the move to Utah will spark new luck for the team, but only time will tell, as the odds aren’t particularly in their favor.

What Are the Odds?

With the Stanley Cup playoffs underway and teams giving fans extremely entertaining hockey in the first round, the flip side is none other than the Draft Lottery. This season, the Coyotes finished with a record of 36-41-5, placing them seventh in the central division, only ahead of the Blackhawks, finishing with 77 points.

Of course, they didn’t make the playoffs with that record, but it’s not toward the basement of the NHL, either. The San Jose Sharks hold the best odds at the number-one selection, at 18.5 percent. Behind the Sharks are the Blackhawks at 13.5 percent and the Anaheim Ducks at 11.5 percent. After the Ducks are the Columbus Blue Jackets at 9.5 percent, then the Montreal Canadians at 8.5 percent, and then Utah, which holds 7.5 percent odds at landing the number overall draft pick.

This is the same position they were in last season, and they didn’t budge. Considering their history of falling in the draft, it wasn’t a terrible thing, but they’ll have another run at things this lottery season or a run at Macklin Celebrini.

Macklin Celebrini Would Alter Franchise’s Trajectory

Last season, NHL fans were spoiled by how stacked the 2023 class was, with talents like Adam Fantilli, Matvei Michkov, Will Smith, Bedard, and so much more throughout all seven rounds. It certainly has the potential to go down as one of the more stacked drafts in recent history. In 2024, it certainly doesn’t match the tier 2023 was on, but Celebrini, the team that has the rights to the first overall pick, they are getting a good one.

Macklin Celebrini, Boston University (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Boston University center put up staggering numbers in his freshman season, scoring 32 goals and 64 points in 38 games. It was an unreal season for the Hobey Baker winner, and he truly showed how special he was. If Utah somehow wins the Draft Lottery, they will be set at center for years to come with Celebrini, Cooley, Geekie, and more. It would signify bright things to come, especially with relocating.

That doesn’t just apply to Utah, either; anyone who lands Celebrini will be an instant winner and will have a franchise player to build around.

Utah Awaits Decisive Moment With Draft Lottery

The Draft Lottery is highly unpredictable, as are many things in sports. Utah’s chances of landing the first overall pick are extremely low, but it’s not impossible. In the past, teams have jumped many more spots than just five, the amount Utah would need to jump to reach the first overall pick. The projected first-overall pick in Celebrini would jumpstart the team’s future in Utah and be one of many building blocks for the team, and while it’s not likely, anything can happen.