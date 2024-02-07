3 Oilers Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2024 Deadline

Edmonton Oilers general manager (GM) Ken Holland is gearing up for his fifth NHL Trade Deadline with the team. Speculated to be among the more active GMs in the trade market, the 2024 deadline may see considerable action for the Oilers as they approach March 8. Positioned well in the Pacific Division and battling with the Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, and Los Angeles Kings, there’s speculation about how big the Oilers will go and how hard they’ll push. This is likely Holland’s last season, he’s collaborating with new CEO Jeff Jackson, and the window to win is now.

A tight-to-the-cap team, the Oilers will likely have to move a contract to add a player of significance. Or, if money isn’t an issue, the prospect’s value going the other way will be what gets a deal done. Let’s look at the most likely trade candidates ahead of this season’s deadline.

Cody Ceci Is Too Average For a Cup Contender

One pressing issue that makes for a polarizing discussion among fans is the potential need to trade Cody Ceci‘s salary for an upgrade at the second right defense position. Some say he’s fine. Others say he’s not a top four. The question becomes, is there an upgrade out there that the Oilers should be chasing? And, if so, can they afford it? The answer might be no, but it sounds like they’re looking.

Cody Ceci, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

To tell you how quick the Oilers’ fan base is to find a scapegoat, Edmonton lost for the first time in 16 games and many jumped on Ceci’s lack of production and mediocre play as the reason. Fans were quick to suggest he’s just not good enough, even though the Oilers arguably outplayed Vegas. There’s a sentiment Edmonton needs someone more solid and proven as a partner for Darnell Nurse.

Alternatively, for those who see Ceci as not the problem, many wonder if he’s the piece the Oilers would have to trade to land a top-six winger. The Oilers will have to move out salary to get someone with a higher price tag and it’s easy to point fingers in Ceci’s direction.

Philip Broberg Is a Prospect Teams Might Want

The Oilers have spent a lot of time developing Philip Broberg and while arguments can be made about how effective they’ve been in doing so, he’s a piece that other teams will look at when trying to pluck value out of the Oilers at the deadline. Broberg is playing solid minutes in the AHL and he’s ready (if not almost ready) for a bigger role in the NHL. Retooling and rebuilding teams will be attracted to his high potential.

The motivation behind a Broberg trade is mostly about timing. He’s not necessarily ready to play a huge role in this season’s playoff run, so it might be better for the Oilers to push for someone who can step in when the situation calls for it. When a team like Edmonton is feeling the pinch to make a push right now, some sacrifices need to be made when it comes to players who could make a difference two or three seasons from now.

Finally, Vincent Desharnais has earned his spot on the Oilers’ roster. He’s the defenseman the Oilers will invest in moving forward. The path to the NHL in Edmonton is rocky and Broberg’s agent has been vocal about finding an opportunity elsewhere.

Is Warren Foegele a Top-Six Forward?

There is nothing wrong with the way Warren Foegele has played this season. He’s outproduced what was likely expected of him. Still, there are questions about his fit in the top six and if asked to do so for the Oilers in playoffs, can he elevate to that level consistently? There might be a concern there.

He’s a perfect third-line player on a deep team, but he’s also a pending UFA who seems to be pricing himself out of what the Oilers can afford to pay him next season. If the team realizes that an upgrade is available, Edmonton might make a move to get a legitimate top-six winger, while also solving any off-season concerns that they would lose Foegele for nothing in free agency. His current cap hit of $2.75 million, if moved, gives the Oilers options.