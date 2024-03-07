3 Reflections on the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Win Over the Sabres

In a close game on Wednesday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs finally beat the Buffalo Sabres this season. Although, for much of the game, Auston Matthews looked as if he wasn’t feeling up to snuff, in the end – the very end, actually – he came through. His overtime-winning goal was his NHL-leading 54th goal of the season.

Both team’s goalies played well, and Matthews’ goal ended the low-scoring game with a 2-1 score in favor of Toronto. Once again, Mitch Marner pulled a precise feed out of his hat to set up Matthews for the game-winner.

While Matthews’ heroics lowered the curtain, goalie Ilya Samsonov played a key role in preserving the win. He made 24 saves, including an amazing glove stop on Tage Thompson’s blast in overtime. He was the very definition of composed in the net.

The game was back and forth, with both teams having stretches when they were unable to register shots on goal. William Nylander opened the scoring at 2:29 of the second period with his 34th goal of the season. The Sabres’ Victor Olofsson tied the game for Buffalo at 6:31 of the second period. That was it until the overtime.

Reflection One: Three Reasons the Maple Leafs Beat the Sabres

In looking at the three reasons the Maple Leafs won the game, these three stand out. First, Matthews delivered the decisive goal off a great feed from Marner. Yet, in overtime, the team simply looked composed, working the puck around until the right play opened up. These two have the kind of dynamic chemistry that doesn’t come around often in professional sports. They can be magic.

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner (The Hockey Writers)

Second, in what has to have been a roller coaster season for Samsonov, mentally, he showed up strong again last night. He’s looking playoff-ready. His save on Thompson’s shot was of highlight-reel quality. However, his stellar play throughout the game gave his team confidence.

Third, the Maple Leafs weathered all the storms. They didn’t panic and were able to respond effectively. The Sabres did capitalize on a defensive breakdown to score, but Toronto remained composed and – even though the score was tied – kept the game under control. It was the kind of game they’re going to see in the postseason, and they pulled out the win.

Reflection Two: Auston Matthews Is the Cornerstone of the Maple Leafs Offense

Matthews once again showed his exceptional goal-scoring. At the pivotal moment, he positioned himself perfectly, received a pinpoint pass from Marner, and unleashed a blinding one-timer past Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. This goal moved Matthews one goal closer to 60 on the season.

Despite a brief goal drought, Matthews has maintained an impressive scoring pace since the All-Star Break. He’s now put up 14 goals and 22 points in just 15 games. He has propelled himself into a commanding lead in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

However, perhaps more important was what Matthews noted after the game. He shared his team’s confidence in their ability to excel under pressure in high-stakes situations. He noted, “These are games that we’re comfortable (in). We’ve been in situations like that before.”

As the Maple Leafs continue their pursuit of postseason success, Matthews’ remarkable goal-scoring ability will remain a cornerstone of the team’s success. But as well, his confidence to score, even when he wasn’t his normal self, is a good sign of his strength and reliability as a team leader.

Item Three: Ilya Samsonov’s Game Has Come Full Cycle

It’s been a hero’s journey for Samsonov, encapsulated into a few months. Despite facing a significant setback in December that destroyed his statistics, he has emerged as a reliable presence in net. Once again, in Wednesday’s overtime win, he showed his calm determination and skill. While giving one second-period goal, Samsonov seemed unfazed. He has been able to bounce back and deliver solid play.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since reclaiming the starting job with Joseph Woll injured, Samsonov has put together an impressive 11-2-0 record as his goals-against average and save percentage slowly improve. While his overall season statistics do not yet reflect his recent play, Samsonov’s consistency has been a driving force behind the Maple Leafs’ success.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs face a challenging schedule with their next five games. They play again tonight in a rematch against the Boston Bruins. In their next game, they travel to Montreal to face the Canadiens in a classic Hockey Night in Canada game on Saturday.

Then, the team has some time for a practice or three. After the game in Montreal, the Maple Leafs return home to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, March 14. They play another home game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Finally, they travel to Pennsylvania for a rematch against the Flyers on Tuesday.