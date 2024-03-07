Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Marchenko, Penguins Curse & More

We are down to the final 24 hours or so until the NHL’s Trade Deadline passes. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, they’re talking to teams. But as expected, they have been relatively quiet to this point.

While the expectation that a move or two could happen, nothing major is expected to happen. Most of the major decisions will fall to the new GM once the Blue Jackets hire that individual. But as John Davidson has said, if a deal makes too much sense, then they’ll pursue that.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are set to play in their sixth game in the last nine days when they host the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night at Nationwide Arena. The Oilers will have both Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick in the lineup. Henrique will play on the left wing on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane. Carrick will center the fourth line.

From a Blue Jackets’ perspective, they will get Kirill Marchenko back in their lineup against the Oilers. Defenseman Jake Bean sits allowing them to play a more traditional 12/6 setup. Marchenko is where we begin this edition of News & Rumors.

Setting the Culture

Head coach Pascal Vincent explained in Pittsburgh why Marchenko was a healthy scratch. He thought Marchenko’s production dipped in the last couple of games. He went on to say that other veteran players had this happen to them earlier in the season.

Thursday it was Marchenko’s turn to speak about the healthy scratch. He admitted the decision was “tough” and that he didn’t like it. But he is just thinking about Thursday’s game now and not looking back.

“We explained about my game,” Marchenko said. “I have a couple mistakes and I can agree or not. But he’s the head coach and he benched me. He’s the head coach, not me. (I’m) just ready for today.”

“I think my game was good. Last game, I liked my game and I stay in the same structure and same style in my game. I do what I can do. I tell you every game my best and just focus on small (details) so can try to help for the win…I like my game but I can play better. Every game I can play better.”

Kirill Marchenko says he will play angry Thursday night. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Marchenko also admitted he will play angry coming off a healthy scratch. “Yeah, of course. I think for everybody, for every player, if (you) don’t play one game, he’s angry and it’s emotions. But it’s part of our work.”

My own take here. The timing seemed a little strange on this. But it is clear the Blue Jackets are continuing to try and build a culture within the room centered around accountability. Other players that had this happen to them have responded well since. Now we’ll see how Marchenko responds.

PPG Paints Arena Curse

It’s the Blue Jackets’ losing streak that just won’t end. Thanks to Tuesday night’s 5-3 loss to the Penguins, the Blue Jackets have lost 14 in a row at PPG Paints Arena dating back to November 2015. The record is 0-9-5.

It also seems crazy things happen in these games. Looking back on Tuesday night, Erik Gudbranson’s clearing attempt hits a Penguin and goes in. Andrew Peeke has a pass deflect in off him. A normally reliable Damon Severson can’t control a puck which allowed Jesse Puljujarvi to score his first goal as a Penguin on a mini breakaway.

Those moments ruined an otherwise good game for the Blue Jackets. From the second period on, they had long stretches of dominant play. They were able to make it 3-3 in the third period on a shorthanded goal by Jack Roslovic. That lead didn’t last long however when the Penguins converted on that same power play.

You May Also Like

It takes a lot to lose 14 in a row to the same team in the same building. There are many different players involved. Only Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski know the full feeling of this losing streak. Werenski has never won a game against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena since he didn’t make his NHL debut until Oct 13, 2016. The last win was in November 2015.

The streak in Pittsburgh isn’t going to last forever. It is the current longest streak of one opponent over another in one building in the NHL. The players say it’s just an outside noise thing. But make no mistake they’ll be thrilled when we don’t have to ask about it.

Side Dishes

Adam Fantilli is in Columbus and was spotted shooting pucks before the Blue Jackets’ morning skate Thursday.. However, he is still wearing a boot on his left leg and has not begun skating. He was on a black pad on the ice shooting at the net. A return is not imminent but it is good to see him putting in some work. Davidson said that he doesn’t want Fantilli back until he’s 100%. There is a chance Fantilli returns this season. That’s the hope. But a timeline is not clear as of now.

Here’s Oilers Warren Foegele on the Blue Jackets: “I think they’re a fast team and they have a lot of youth. I thought our last game against them, they came out really hard against us. They played really aggressive and just that youth and a lot of energy and a lot of skill. You can see what they’re trying to build there.”

Here’s Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch on the Blue Jackets: “They can skate and they also have some skill and they score definitely off the rush. They work very hard. When they do have success, they’ll outwork teams and with their skill, be able to capitalize on their opportunities. For us to take them for granted or anything like that, that’d be a big mistake by us.”

"Good additions to what we need."



Coach Knoblauch shares his thoughts on the #Oilers acquisition of Henrique & Carrick as the team prepares to face the Blue Jackets this evening.



@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/QKAxWkhw5L — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 7, 2024