3ICE: Season Opening Pittsburgh Tour Recap

The 3ICE hockey season got underway this week as Team Patrick, Team Fuhr, Team Johnston & Team Carbonneau were in action for the first tournament. The two winners of the first two games would face each other to be crowned winner of the Pittsburgh Tour, while the two losers would battle it out in a consolation game. In some fast, fun, action-packed hockey, the puck drop for the new 3ICE season was nothing short of exciting.

For the team that wins a semi-final game, they automatically receive one point. Whoever wins the final game receives two points for a maximum of three points on the weekend. The two losing teams fight it out for a half point in the standings.

Game 1 – Semi-Finals: Team Fuhr vs Team Carbonneau

Looking to bounce back from the previous season, Team Fuhr came out swinging against Team Carbonneau. They took control early in the first half with a 4-0 lead to end the half, with two goals from John Schiavo helping lead his team to an incredibly hot start. Zack Kamrass and Jacob Newton added the other two goals as Team Fuhr was in the driver’s seat heading into the second half.

HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 09: During 3ICE Event 4 at Giant Center on July 09, 2022, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/3ICE/Getty Images)

Team Carbonneau brought the pressure as they attempted to come back in the second half. They were able to bring the game within two, but after an unsuccessful goalie pull, they conceded their first game of the season to Team Fuhr 7-3. Team Fuhr earned a point for their semi-final win, while Team Carbonneau prepared for their consolation game as they attempted to steal a half-point.

Game 2 – Semi-Finals: Team Patrick vs Team Johnston

In the second game of the weekend, Team Patrick took on Team Johnston where the winner would take on Team Fuhr for the extra two points. In a lower-scoring game than game one, Team Patrick got out to a lead behind a silky move from Brandon Pirri and a highlight-reel goal from Alex Kile to put them up 2-0 going into the second half.

Team Johnston kept it close as they quickly made it 2-1 on a bullet one-timer goal, but Team Patrick quickly took back a 3-1 lead and didn’t give it up. They ended up winning this close game 4-2 and earned the opportunity to face Team Fuhr in the finals for the extra two points.

Game 3 – Consolation Game: Team Carbonneau vs Team Johnston

The two losing teams battled it out for a half point as both teams were looking to leave the weekend with more than a goose egg in the standings. In what was easily the most entertaining game of the weekend, Team Carbonneau came out hot after a weaker start in game one. Hometown native Tyler Murovich put home a hat trick in front of his home crowd, but it was Team Johnston that took the lead heading into the second half.

3ICE Head coach Guy Carbonneau of Team Carbonneau, Giant Center on July 09, 2022, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/3ICE/Getty Images)

Team Carbonneau brought the pressure in the second half. While Murovich got his hat trick, the rest of the team followed suit as they gained the lead and never gave it up. Eddie Matsushima matched Murovich with a hat trick of his own in the losing effort for Team Johnston as they lost a tight one, 6-5. Team Carbonneau took half a point from the weekend, while Team Johnston leaves the weekend with nothing.

Game 4 – Finals: Team Fuhr vs Team Patrick

The battle for an extra two points began quickly for Team Patrick, who went up 6-0 in the first half behind two goals from former NHLer Brandon Pirri. The dominance didn’t stop there as Team Patrick went on to win 8-1 and left Pittsburgh with three points total after two strong wins and currently looks like the team to beat.

In the end, Team Patrick leave with three points, Team Fuhr with one, Team Carbonneau with half a point, and Team Johnston with zero.

Here are your 3 stars from last night's season opener. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ZVIh26Gwgb — 3ICE (@3IceHockey) June 30, 2023 Brandon Pirri, Eddie Matsushima, and hometown native Tyler Murovich took home the three stars of the week honors following impressive showings in Pittsburgh. 3ICE returns next week to Hershey, PA, on Wednesday, July 5. Make sure to stay tuned to The Hockey Writers for all your 3ICE coverage throughout the season.

The 3ICE season began on June 28 in Pittsburgh, and will be broadcast live by CBS Sports, TSN and TVA Sports. The season will run for six weeks before the championship game takes place on Aug. 12 in Philadelphia. Stay tuned for more content about 3ICE as the season progresses, and make sure to tune into 3ICE this summer to enjoy the best part of hockey each and every week.

