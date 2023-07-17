3ICE Week 4: Struggling Teams Looking To Bounce Back

We are now at the halfway point of the second season of 3ICE hockey, and it’s beginning to get really interesting. Week 4 sees the tour head to Newark, New Jersey for four matches of quick and exciting three-on-three hockey. As always, there will be two semi-final matchups where the winner of each game takes home a point, while the losers battle it out in a consolation game for 0.5 points. The two winners face off for an extra two points.

This week features Team Bourque, who is 1-1 heading into Week 4 with just 0.5 points. It also features Team LeClair who are looking to bounce back from a 1-3 record through four games. Team Carbonneau is the third team in action this week and they’ll be searching for some points and an improvement on their 1-1 record, while Team Johnston will also be looking to improve on their 1-3 record.

Game 1 – Semi-Finals: Team Bourque vs Team LeClair

Wednesday night’s first game sees Team Bourque taking on Team LeClair. These two teams have started out differently out of the gate. Team Bourque has shown signs of strength in their recent games, while Team LeClair hasn’t found much success. Peter Lenes stood out in Week 2 with a phenomenal goal that ended up going viral and gave his team some momentum heading into Week 4. He also leads his team heading into their second week of action with two goals and an assist for three points.

3ICE Head coach John LeClair of Team LeClair, Van Andel Arena on July 02, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/3ICE/Getty Images)

Team LeClair is hoping to make it to .500 on their season as they come into Week 4 with a 1-3 record. They currently have the 11th, 12th and 13th leading scorers in the league with Colin Thiesen, Brayden Watts and Ian McCoshen all sitting at five points. They’ll be looking to lead their team to a couple of much-needed victories as their 3ICE regular season wraps up this week. If they want any chance of making it to championship week, they’ll need a really strong performance in Newark.

Game 2 – Semi-Finals: Team Carbonneau vs Team Johnston

Game 2 of the night sees Team Carbonneau battling Team Johnston in the hopes of reaching the Finals and playing the winner of Game 1. Team Johnston also concludes their 3ICE regular season Wednesday night, so they will also need a couple of wins if they want any chance of making it to championship week in Philadelphia.

Team Carbonneau (1-1) will have a little less nerves heading into this week, as they still have Week 5 in Boston where they’ll be looking to add to their point totals. They’ll want to get the jump and take down an opponent that has struggled a bit more than them this season, and have a lot less stress on their minds as they conclude their regular season play starting with a battle against Team Patrick next week.

This is a must-win game for Team Johnston. If they lose this one and fall to 1-4, they can almost kiss their hopes of making it to championship week goodbye.

Who Has The Most To Lose In Week 4?

Team Johnston and Team LeClair both conclude their 3ICE regular season on Wednesday evening. They both come into the night with 1-3 records and need a win. It’s obvious to say both teams have a lot to lose, as Team Bourque and Team Carbonneau have extra opportunities to redeem themselves if they aren’t successful. One of the two teams that are 1-3 will unfortunately leave Newark with their fate sealed, and have to rely on a miracle.

The 3ICE season began on June 28, and will be broadcast live by CBS Sports, TSN and TVA Sports. The season will run for six weeks before the championship game takes place on Aug. 12 in Philadelphia. Stay tuned for more content about 3ICE as the season progresses, and make sure to tune into 3ICE this summer to enjoy the best part of hockey each and every week.

You can follow 3ICE on your favorite social media network as well – Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram & YouTube.